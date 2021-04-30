Hiroshima Kokusai Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6879 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6879 yards
|Regular
|72
|6441 yards
|Gold
|72
|5439 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5238 yards
|Pink
|72
|4629 yards
Scorecard for Hiroshima Kokusai Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|518
|400
|187
|457
|322
|562
|372
|200
|412
|3430
|432
|187
|492
|460
|365
|428
|216
|390
|545
|3515
|6945
|Blue M: 72.8/122
|508
|387
|165
|442
|306
|488
|354
|189
|392
|3231
|420
|174
|477
|443
|354
|418
|200
|376
|532
|3394
|6625
|White M: 70.7/121
|488
|335
|143
|411
|304
|466
|347
|187
|371
|3052
|395
|143
|448
|425
|321
|400
|178
|368
|512
|3190
|6242
|Red W: 67.1/113
|411
|267
|125
|313
|302
|421
|343
|150
|292
|2624
|325
|143
|405
|350
|277
|368
|150
|360
|417
|2795
|5419
|Handicap
|11
|1
|13
|3
|17
|9
|7
|15
|5
|2
|16
|6
|4
|14
|8
|12
|18
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1967
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout