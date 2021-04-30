Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

Hiroshima Kokusai Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6879 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6879 yards
Regular 72 6441 yards
Gold 72 5439 yards
Ladies 72 5238 yards
Pink 72 4629 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hiroshima Kokusai Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 518 400 187 457 322 562 372 200 412 3430 432 187 492 460 365 428 216 390 545 3515 6945
Blue M: 72.8/122 508 387 165 442 306 488 354 189 392 3231 420 174 477 443 354 418 200 376 532 3394 6625
White M: 70.7/121 488 335 143 411 304 466 347 187 371 3052 395 143 448 425 321 400 178 368 512 3190 6242
Red W: 67.1/113 411 267 125 313 302 421 343 150 292 2624 325 143 405 350 277 368 150 360 417 2795 5419
Handicap 11 1 13 3 17 9 7 15 5 2 16 6 4 14 8 12 18 10
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1967
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

