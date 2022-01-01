Hiroshima Toei Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6707 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Red/BT
|72
|6707 yards
|73.1
|123
|Red/BT (W)
|72
|6707 yards
|74.1
|125
|Yellow/BT
|72
|6500 yards
|70.7
|121
|Yellow/BT (W)
|72
|6500 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red/RT
|72
|6377 yards
|Yellow/RT
|72
|6169 yards
Scorecard for Hiroshima Toei Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Red M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|328
|401
|580
|190
|425
|536
|310
|183
|386
|3339
|388
|216
|357
|181
|495
|434
|430
|371
|496
|3368
|6707
|Yellow M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|310
|383
|562
|172
|413
|520
|301
|138
|392
|3191
|377
|192
|355
|174
|495
|448
|388
|384
|496
|3309
|6500
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|13
|1
|7
|5
|17
|11
|4
|10
|16
|14
|2
|8
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Golf Season Year round
Architect Kokichi Yasuda (1978)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners, Master
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities
