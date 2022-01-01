Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

Hiroshima Toei Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6707 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Red/BT 72 6707 yards 73.1 123
Red/BT (W) 72 6707 yards 74.1 125
Yellow/BT 72 6500 yards 70.7 121
Yellow/BT (W) 72 6500 yards 71.7 123
Red/RT 72 6377 yards
Yellow/RT 72 6169 yards
Scorecard for Hiroshima Toei Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Red M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 328 401 580 190 425 536 310 183 386 3339 388 216 357 181 495 434 430 371 496 3368 6707
Yellow M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 310 383 562 172 413 520 301 138 392 3191 377 192 355 174 495 448 388 384 496 3309 6500
Handicap 15 9 3 13 1 7 5 17 11 4 10 16 14 2 8 6 18 12
Par 4 4 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Golf Season Year round
Architect Kokichi Yasuda (1978)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners, Master

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities

Reviews

