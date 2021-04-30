Satsuki Golf Club - Sano Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 74
Length 7255 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|74
|7255 yards
|Regular
|74
|6824 yards
|Front
|74
|6439 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5911 yards
Scorecard for Satsuki Golf Club Sano Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|455
|388
|177
|538
|402
|173
|964
|394
|369
|3860
|538
|172
|382
|405
|176
|528
|539
|378
|377
|3495
|7355
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|437
|373
|161
|515
|378
|155
|914
|374
|349
|3656
|519
|155
|358
|389
|163
|498
|510
|358
|358
|3308
|6964
|White M: 73.0/122 W: 74.1/125
|430
|341
|140
|478
|359
|139
|884
|354
|319
|3444
|496
|155
|336
|376
|163
|478
|468
|330
|341
|3143
|6587
|Red W: 71.7/123
|398
|317
|138
|452
|314
|96
|811
|354
|279
|3159
|482
|137
|316
|329
|113
|458
|439
|310
|327
|2911
|6070
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|5
|7
|13
|1
|11
|17
|4
|16
|10
|2
|14
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|7
|4
|4
|38
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|4
|4
|37
|75
Course Details
Year Built 1979
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout