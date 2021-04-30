Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Satsuki Golf Club - Sano Course

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 74
Length 7255 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 74 7255 yards
Regular 74 6824 yards
Front 74 6439 yards
Ladies 72 5911 yards
Scorecard for Satsuki Golf Club Sano Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 455 388 177 538 402 173 964 394 369 3860 538 172 382 405 176 528 539 378 377 3495 7355
Blue M: 73.1/123 437 373 161 515 378 155 914 374 349 3656 519 155 358 389 163 498 510 358 358 3308 6964
White M: 73.0/122 W: 74.1/125 430 341 140 478 359 139 884 354 319 3444 496 155 336 376 163 478 468 330 341 3143 6587
Red W: 71.7/123 398 317 138 452 314 96 811 354 279 3159 482 137 316 329 113 458 439 310 327 2911 6070
Handicap 3 9 15 5 7 13 1 11 17 4 16 10 2 14 8 12 18 6
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 7 4 4 38 5 3 4 4 3 5 5 4 4 37 75

Course Details

Year Built 1979
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Nearby Courses
Taiheiyo Club Sano Hillcrest
Taiheiyo Club Sano Hillcrest Course
Sano, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Azalea Hills CC: #4
Azalea Hills Country Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asahigaoka CC - Tsukuba: #4
Asahigaoka Country Club - Fuji/Tsukuba Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tori GC: Clubhouse
Tori Golf Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Iwafune GC: #14
Iwafune Golf Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asahigaoka CC - Nikko: #1
Asahigaoka Country Club - Nikko/Fuji Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asahigaoka CC - Tsukuba: #1
Asahigaoka Country Club - Tsukuba/Nikko Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Minagawajo CC: #8
Minagawajo Country Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Apa Resort Tochigi no Mori GC
Apa Resort Tochigi no Mori Golf Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Gold Tochigi President CC - East: #11
Gold Tochigi President Country Club - East Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gold Tochigi President CC - West: #9
Gold Tochigi President Country Club - West Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ohiradai CC - East: #2
Ohiradai Country Club - West/East Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

