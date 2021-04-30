Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Azalea Hills Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6550 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 69.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6550 yards 69.6
White 72 6170 yards 68.3
Red (W) 72 5226 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Azalea Hills Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 328 155 370 545 153 321 432 413 521 3238 376 365 175 418 537 374 171 562 334 3312 6550
Blue M: 72.4/119 311 134 344 525 138 303 391 392 503 3041 363 348 168 402 514 353 149 549 315 3161 6202
White M: 71.2/117 290 134 344 491 138 303 377 350 431 2858 329 307 168 402 454 353 149 549 301 3012 5870
Red W: 67.1/113 233 115 305 443 123 273 341 323 405 2561 290 286 149 332 437 329 118 462 286 2689 5250
Handicap 9 15 3 1 13 7 11 17 5 10 4 16 8 2 14 18 6 12
Par 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2004
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Dress code Jeans, T-shirts not allowed

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

