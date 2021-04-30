Azalea Hills Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6550 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 69.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6550 yards
|69.6
|White
|72
|6170 yards
|68.3
|Red (W)
|72
|5226 yards
Scorecard for Azalea Hills Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|328
|155
|370
|545
|153
|321
|432
|413
|521
|3238
|376
|365
|175
|418
|537
|374
|171
|562
|334
|3312
|6550
|Blue M: 72.4/119
|311
|134
|344
|525
|138
|303
|391
|392
|503
|3041
|363
|348
|168
|402
|514
|353
|149
|549
|315
|3161
|6202
|White M: 71.2/117
|290
|134
|344
|491
|138
|303
|377
|350
|431
|2858
|329
|307
|168
|402
|454
|353
|149
|549
|301
|3012
|5870
|Red W: 67.1/113
|233
|115
|305
|443
|123
|273
|341
|323
|405
|2561
|290
|286
|149
|332
|437
|329
|118
|462
|286
|2689
|5250
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|1
|13
|7
|11
|17
|5
|10
|4
|16
|8
|2
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2004
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Dress code Jeans, T-shirts not allowed
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout