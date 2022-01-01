Karasawa Golf Club - Miyoshi Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6934 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Red/Back
|72
|6934 yards
|73.1
|123
|White/Back
|72
|6858 yards
|Red/Front
|72
|6516 yards
|71.9
|122
|White/Front
|72
|6488 yards
|Red/Ladies
|72
|5444 yards
|67.1
|113
|White/Ladies
|72
|5419 yards
Scorecard for Miyoshi Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|560
|324
|391
|178
|390
|207
|420
|454
|550
|3474
|355
|172
|483
|444
|590
|376
|211
|383
|446
|3460
|6934
|White M: 71.9/122
|548
|314
|368
|157
|381
|196
|406
|391
|528
|3289
|335
|149
|471
|422
|531
|365
|173
|364
|417
|3227
|6516
|Red W: 67.1/113
|460
|277
|306
|142
|321
|164
|327
|297
|454
|2748
|282
|134
|411
|327
|455
|307
|138
|292
|350
|2696
|5444
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|13
|1
|7
|11
|5
|17
|10
|16
|4
|2
|8
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UC, NICOS
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout