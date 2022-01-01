Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Karasawa Golf Club - Miyoshi Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6934 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Red/Back 72 6934 yards 73.1 123
White/Back 72 6858 yards
Red/Front 72 6516 yards 71.9 122
White/Front 72 6488 yards
Red/Ladies 72 5444 yards 67.1 113
White/Ladies 72 5419 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Miyoshi Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 560 324 391 178 390 207 420 454 550 3474 355 172 483 444 590 376 211 383 446 3460 6934
White M: 71.9/122 548 314 368 157 381 196 406 391 528 3289 335 149 471 422 531 365 173 364 417 3227 6516
Red W: 67.1/113 460 277 306 142 321 164 327 297 454 2748 282 134 411 327 455 307 138 292 350 2696 5444
Handicap 3 15 9 13 1 7 11 5 17 10 16 4 2 8 14 18 6 12
Par 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 3 5 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UC, NICOS

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

