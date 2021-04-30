Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Checkmate Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6908 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Checkmate Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 549 377 380 403 194 550 376 184 382 3395 434 504 368 184 412 266 423 551 371 3513 6908
White M: 70.7/121 519 351 337 378 167 523 340 154 349 3118 409 475 330 162 367 203 375 514 344 3179 6297
Red W: 70.2/119 497 314 313 359 151 497 326 129 348 2934 372 452 316 140 328 159 350 499 326 2942 5876
Handicap 9 15 3 13 7 1 17 11 5 4 10 16 14 8 2 6 12 18
Par 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1983
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, DC, Master, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes are preferred
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Odawara GC - Matsuda: #15
Odawara Golf Club - Matsuda Course
Matsuda, Kanagawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Sagami
Taiheiyo Club Sagami Course
Hadano, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ohatano CC: #3
Ohatano Country Club
Hadano, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hatano CC: #7
Hatano Country Club
Hadano, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiratsuka Fujimi CC
Hiratsuka Fujimi Country Club - Hiratsuka Course
Nakai, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lakewood GC
Lakewood Golf Club - West Course
Oiso, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiratsuka Fujimi CC
Hiratsuka Fujimi Country Club - Oiso Course
Nakai, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lakewood GC
Lakewood Golf Club - East Course
Oiso, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Isehara CC - Short: #2
Isehara Country Club - Short Course
Isehara, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daegu GC: #3
Daegu Golf Course
Otsuchi, Iwate
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Isehara CC: #3
Isehara Country Club
Isehara, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ashigara Forest CC
Ashigara Forest Country Club
Oyama, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

