Checkmate Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6908 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full Back
|72
|6908 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back
|72
|6297 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|5876 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Checkmate Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|549
|377
|380
|403
|194
|550
|376
|184
|382
|3395
|434
|504
|368
|184
|412
|266
|423
|551
|371
|3513
|6908
|White M: 70.7/121
|519
|351
|337
|378
|167
|523
|340
|154
|349
|3118
|409
|475
|330
|162
|367
|203
|375
|514
|344
|3179
|6297
|Red W: 70.2/119
|497
|314
|313
|359
|151
|497
|326
|129
|348
|2934
|372
|452
|316
|140
|328
|159
|350
|499
|326
|2942
|5876
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|7
|1
|17
|11
|5
|4
|10
|16
|14
|8
|2
|6
|12
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1983
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, DC, Master, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes are preferred
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout