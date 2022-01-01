Tokyo Country Club - South Course
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 3274 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|36
|3274 yards
|Regular
|36
|3095 yards
Scorecard for Minami
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Back M: 36.5/123
|419
|388
|490
|383
|172
|372
|482
|360
|208
|3274
|3274
|Regular M: 35.3/121 W: 35.8/123
|385
|366
|475
|362
|152
|362
|471
|350
|172
|3095
|3095
|Handicap
|4
|1
|5
|6
|7
|2
|3
|8
|9
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|36
Course Details
Year Built 1980
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, etc.
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
