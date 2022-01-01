Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Tokyo Country Club - South Course

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 3274 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 36 3274 yards
Regular 36 3095 yards
Scorecard for Minami
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Back M: 36.5/123 419 388 490 383 172 372 482 360 208 3274 3274
Regular M: 35.3/121 W: 35.8/123 385 366 475 362 152 362 471 350 172 3095 3095
Handicap 4 1 5 6 7 2 3 8 9
Par 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 36 36

Course Details

Year Built 1980
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, etc.
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

