Odawara Golf Club - Matsuda Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6570 yards
Slope 123
Rating 68.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6570 yards
|68.2
|123
|White
|72
|6119 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5847 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Odawara Golf Club Matsuda Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|499
|131
|334
|152
|428
|431
|539
|388
|392
|3294
|393
|172
|368
|142
|585
|538
|178
|411
|489
|3276
|6570
|White M: 70.7/121
|486
|116
|326
|136
|405
|392
|512
|347
|377
|3097
|358
|123
|346
|131
|549
|519
|135
|394
|467
|3022
|6119
|Red W: 70.2/119
|486
|110
|316
|127
|393
|357
|512
|335
|377
|3013
|358
|111
|330
|131
|504
|507
|123
|343
|427
|2834
|5847
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|7
|1
|13
|11
|5
|17
|16
|4
|10
|8
|2
|14
|12
|6
|18
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Architect Gary Player (1973)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Reviews
Course Layout