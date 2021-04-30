Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Odawara Golf Club - Matsuda Course

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6570 yards
Slope 123
Rating 68.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6570 yards 68.2 123
White 72 6119 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5847 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Odawara Golf Club Matsuda Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 499 131 334 152 428 431 539 388 392 3294 393 172 368 142 585 538 178 411 489 3276 6570
White M: 70.7/121 486 116 326 136 405 392 512 347 377 3097 358 123 346 131 549 519 135 394 467 3022 6119
Red W: 70.2/119 486 110 316 127 393 357 512 335 377 3013 358 111 330 131 504 507 123 343 427 2834 5847
Handicap 9 15 3 7 1 13 11 5 17 16 4 10 8 2 14 12 6 18
Par 5 3 4 3 4 4 5 4 4 36 4 3 4 3 5 5 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Architect Gary Player (1973)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

