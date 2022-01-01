Tokyo Country Club - East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6363 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6363 yards
|Regular
|72
|6007 yards
Scorecard for Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|506
|188
|370
|375
|417
|297
|498
|382
|185
|3218
|381
|322
|195
|373
|424
|325
|482
|139
|504
|3145
|6363
|Regular M: 70.0/119 W: 71.7/123
|482
|161
|345
|361
|395
|294
|480
|358
|165
|3041
|359
|306
|180
|345
|383
|315
|471
|124
|483
|2966
|6007
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|7
|1
|13
|11
|17
|5
|4
|16
|10
|8
|2
|14
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1980
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, etc.
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
