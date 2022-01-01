Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Tokyo Country Club - East Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6363 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6363 yards
Regular 72 6007 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 506 188 370 375 417 297 498 382 185 3218 381 322 195 373 424 325 482 139 504 3145 6363
Regular M: 70.0/119 W: 71.7/123 482 161 345 361 395 294 480 358 165 3041 359 306 180 345 383 315 471 124 483 2966 6007
Handicap 3 15 9 7 1 13 11 17 5 4 16 10 8 2 14 12 18 6
Par 5 3 4 4 4 4 5 4 3 36 4 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1980
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, etc.
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Tokyo CC - South: #5
Tokyo Country Club - South Course
Hadano, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Isehara CC - Short: #2
Isehara Country Club - Short Course
Isehara, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hatano CC: #7
Hatano Country Club
Hadano, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Isehara CC: #3
Isehara Country Club
Isehara, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ohatano CC: #3
Ohatano Country Club
Hadano, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Rainbow CC
Rainbow Country Club
Nakai, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kiyokawa CC
Kiyokawa Country Club
Kiyokawa, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiratsuka Fujimi CC
Hiratsuka Fujimi Country Club - Hiratsuka Course
Nakai, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lakewood GC
Lakewood Golf Club - West Course
Oiso, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Takamatsuyama GC
Takamatsuyama Golf Club
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Lakewood GC
Lakewood Golf Club - East Course
Oiso, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Sagami
Taiheiyo Club Sagami Course
Hadano, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me