Hatano Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6551 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6551 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back
|72
|6269 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|5939 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5619 yards
|69.2
|117
Scorecard for Hatano Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 73.1/123
|359
|346
|343
|181
|367
|504
|101
|555
|407
|3163
|161
|365
|470
|376
|640
|369
|327
|145
|535
|3388
|6551
|Back M: 70.7/121
|343
|326
|343
|164
|356
|478
|93
|530
|382
|3015
|146
|358
|446
|366
|618
|353
|315
|132
|520
|3254
|6269
|Front M: 69.2/117
|343
|317
|321
|147
|342
|453
|90
|508
|360
|2881
|139
|338
|426
|344
|588
|278
|305
|132
|508
|3058
|5939
|Ladies W: 69.2/117
|320
|303
|301
|119
|328
|434
|90
|448
|330
|2673
|130
|338
|404
|331
|562
|278
|280
|115
|508
|2946
|5619
|Handicap
|13
|5
|15
|9
|11
|3
|17
|1
|7
|16
|10
|6
|14
|2
|12
|4
|18
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|36
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1979
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout