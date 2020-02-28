Hiratsuka Fujimi Country Club - Hiratsuka Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6685 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champ/A
|72
|6685 yards
|Back/A
|72
|6650 yards
|Champ/B
|72
|6566 yards
|Back/B
|72
|6532 yards
|Regular/A
|72
|6374 yards
|Regular/B
|72
|6256 yards
|Ladies/A
|72
|5922 yards
|Ladies/B
|72
|5805 yards
Year Built 1958
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Ted Robinson, Sr.
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageCafe, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
