Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Lakewood Golf Club - West Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6846 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/B 72 6846 yards
Back/A 72 6755 yards
Regular/B 72 6288 yards
Regular/A 72 6187 yards
Ladies/B 72 5904 yards
Ladies/A 72 5770 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1970
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Ted Robinson, Sr. (1970)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Hiratsuka Fujimi CC
Hiratsuka Fujimi Country Club - Oiso Course
Nakai, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiratsuka Fujimi CC
Hiratsuka Fujimi Country Club - Hiratsuka Course
Nakai, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lakewood GC
Lakewood Golf Club - East Course
Oiso, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daegu Golf Course
Otsuchi, Iwate
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Sagami Course
Hadano, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kiyokawa CC
Kiyokawa Country Club
Kiyokawa, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
NAF Atsugi GC: #10
NAF Atsugi Golf Club
Ayase, Kanagawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Camp Zama Golf Club
Zama, Kanagawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Hakone Yunohana Golf Course
Hakone, Kanagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Sagami Country Club
Yamato, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daihakone Country Club
Hakone, Kanagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hakone-en Golf Course
Hakone, Kanagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Birdie Golf Package at Rock Barn Golf & Spa
Eagle Golf Package at Rock Barn Golf & Spa
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Escape to Borrego and stay at our beautiful House on the Hill
Travel Offers
Escape to Borrego and stay at our beautiful “House on the Hill"
From $300
Sun at The Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
Travel Offers
Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort Stay & Play Package with MGM Resorts
From $119
Donald Ross Package at Pinehurst Resort
Travel Offers
Donald Ross Package at Pinehurst Resort
From $653
Black Lake Golf Club
Travel Offers
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Featured Content
Royal County Down
Articles
How the pandemic is impacting 2021, 2022 golf travel to Great Britain & Ireland
U.S. Open - Final Round
Articles
Special Edition: Taking a stand on reining in golf equipment is a Cool Golf Thing
Royal Porthcawl - No. 1
Articles golfpass
February 2021: Secrets from the World of Golf Travel
Smyrna Golf Club - ball in tree
Articles
Where's the craziest place your golf ball has landed?
Next Page
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me