Lakewood Golf Club - West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6846 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/B
|72
|6846 yards
|Back/A
|72
|6755 yards
|Regular/B
|72
|6288 yards
|Regular/A
|72
|6187 yards
|Ladies/B
|72
|5904 yards
|Ladies/A
|72
|5770 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1970
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Ted Robinson, Sr. (1970)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout