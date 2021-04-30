GDO Chigasaki Golf Links
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Links
Par 36
Length 2800 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Previously known as Chigasaki Golf Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Front/RG
|36
|2800 yards
|Regular/RG
|36
|2686 yards
|Front/LG
|36
|2520 yards
|Regular/LG
|36
|2406 yards
Scorecard for Chigasaki Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Back M: 34.4/117
|340
|150
|390
|165
|420
|350
|480
|210
|520
|3025
|3025
|Regular M: 33.6/113
|310
|130
|360
|145
|400
|340
|475
|190
|500
|2850
|2850
|Ladies W: 34.1/115
|310
|130
|360
|145
|400
|340
|475
|190
|500
|2850
|2850
|Handicap
|4
|8
|2
|9
|1
|7
|6
|5
|3
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|35
|35
Course Details
Year Built 1957
Architect Osamu Ueda (1957)
Rentals/Services
Carts No
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA / Mastercard / JCB / American Express / Diners Club / UnionPay / Discover / ID
Single Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesLounge, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
