GDO Chigasaki Golf Links

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Links
Par 36
Length 2800 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A

Previously known as Chigasaki Golf Club.

Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Front/RG 36 2800 yards
Regular/RG 36 2686 yards
Front/LG 36 2520 yards
Regular/LG 36 2406 yards
Track Rounds
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Back M: 34.4/117 340 150 390 165 420 350 480 210 520 3025 3025
Regular M: 33.6/113 310 130 360 145 400 340 475 190 500 2850 2850
Ladies W: 34.1/115 310 130 360 145 400 340 475 190 500 2850 2850
Handicap 4 8 2 9 1 7 6 5 3
Par 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 3 5 35 35

Course Details

Year Built 1957
Architect Osamu Ueda (1957)

Rentals/Services

Carts No
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA / Mastercard / JCB / American Express / Diners Club / UnionPay / Discover / ID
Single Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Lounge, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
