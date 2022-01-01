Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Kamakura Public Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 70
Length 5301 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 70 5301 yards
Back/B 70 5145 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA / Master / JCB / MC / DC / UC / Diners / Nicos / AMEX / Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kamakura CC: #16
Kamakura Country Club
Kamakura, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Isogo CC: #4
Isogo Country Club
Yokohama, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hayama Public GC: #6
Hayama Public Golf Course
Hayama, Kanagawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Hayama Kokusai CC - Emerald: #15
Hayama Kokusai Country Club - Emerald Course
Hayama, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yokohama CC
Yokohama Country Club - East Course
Yokohama, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yokohama CC
Yokohama Country Club - West Course
Yokohama, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hayama Kokusai CC - Diamond: #13
Hayama Kokusai Country Club - Diamond Course
Hayama, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GDO Chigasaki Golf Links: #4
GDO Chigasaki Golf Links
Chigasaki, Kanagawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
NAF Atsugi GC: #10
NAF Atsugi Golf Club
Ayase, Kanagawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Hodogaya CC
Hodogaya Country Club
Yokohama, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sagami CC: #14
Sagami Country Club
Yamato, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Camp Zama GC: Driving range
Camp Zama Golf Club
Zama, Kanagawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me