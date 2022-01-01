Kamakura Public Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 70
Length 5301 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|70
|5301 yards
|Back/B
|70
|5145 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA / Master / JCB / MC / DC / UC / Diners / Nicos / AMEX / Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
