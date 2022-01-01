Three Hundred Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6875 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6875 yards
|73.1
|123
|Champion (W)
|72
|6875 yards
|74.1
|125
|Regular
|72
|6340 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6340 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Three Hundred Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|400
|420
|185
|510
|380
|410
|380
|220
|570
|3475
|440
|200
|400
|530
|410
|330
|180
|550
|360
|3400
|6875
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|380
|405
|160
|480
|350
|375
|335
|180
|540
|3205
|415
|175
|375
|495
|385
|305
|150
|505
|330
|3135
|6340
|Handicap
|11
|5
|17
|3
|9
|1
|13
|15
|7
|4
|14
|10
|6
|2
|12
|16
|8
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1962
Greens Korai/Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, JCB, TOP, Diners, Tokyu
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
