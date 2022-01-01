Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Three Hundred Club

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6875 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6875 yards 73.1 123
Champion (W) 72 6875 yards 74.1 125
Regular 72 6340 yards 70.7 121
Regular (W) 72 6340 yards 71.7 123
Scorecard
Scorecard for Three Hundred Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 400 420 185 510 380 410 380 220 570 3475 440 200 400 530 410 330 180 550 360 3400 6875
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 380 405 160 480 350 375 335 180 540 3205 415 175 375 495 385 305 150 505 330 3135 6340
Handicap 11 5 17 3 9 1 13 15 7 4 14 10 6 2 12 16 8 18
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Year Built 1962
Greens Korai/Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, JCB, TOP, Diners, Tokyu
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Restaurant

