Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Shonan Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6931 yards
Slope 136
Rating 72.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
CHT/Heisei 72 6931 yards 72.8 136
CHT/Heisei (W) 72 6931 yards 80.1 143
BT/Heisei 72 6712 yards 72.3 131
BT/Heisei (W) 72 6712 yards 79.1 141
CHT/Showa (W) 72 6702 yards 78.4 134
CHT/Showa 72 6702 yards 71.7 134
BT/Showa (W) 72 6484 yards 77.7 139
BT/Showa 72 6484 yards 71.0 130
RT/Heisei (W) 72 6356 yards 77.1 137
RT/Heisei 72 6356 yards 70.6 128
RT/Showa (W) 72 6133 yards 75.6 136
RT/Showa 72 6133 yards 69.4 126
FT/Heisei 72 5885 yards 68.5 123
FT/Heisei (W) 72 5885 yards 74.2 131
LT/Heisei (W) 72 5716 yards 73.1 128
LT/Heisei 72 5716 yards 67.7 121
FT/Showa 72 5655 yards 67.1 122
FT/Showa (W) 72 5655 yards 72.7 129
LT/Showa 72 5486 yards 66.1 120
LT/Showa (W) 72 5486 yards 71.6 127
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shonan Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 73.1/123 428 526 382 149 427 543 351 215 430 3451 404 510 438 192 488 353 385 188 522 3480 6931
Back M: 72.4/122 428 504 382 149 404 524 343 215 402 3351 404 498 417 192 453 336 371 168 522 3361 6712
Regular M: 70.7/121 405 492 367 138 388 482 327 196 379 3174 384 483 390 176 424 318 352 149 506 3182 6356
Front M: 69.2/117 381 444 349 135 373 428 312 180 360 2962 338 452 326 161 403 294 338 142 469 2923 5885
Ladies W: 70.2/119 353 444 332 135 357 428 312 166 360 2887 338 452 326 143 366 294 338 133 439 2829 5716
Handicap 9 3 15 13 1 7 11 17 5 16 10 4 14 2 8 12 18 6
Par 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1961
Greens L-93/Pen Cross Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seiichi Inoue (1961)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA / MC / DC / JCB / AMEX / Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
GDO Chigasaki Golf Links: #4
GDO Chigasaki Golf Links
Chigasaki, Kanagawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Shonan Seaside CC
Shonan Seaside Country Club
Chigasaki, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Odakyu Fujisawa GC: Clubhouse
Odakyu Fujisawa Golf Club
Ayase, Kanagawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
NAF Atsugi GC: #10
NAF Atsugi Golf Club
Ayase, Kanagawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Kamakura Public GC: #8
Kamakura Public Golf Club
Kamakura, Kanagawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kamakura CC: #16
Kamakura Country Club
Kamakura, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yokohama CC
Yokohama Country Club - West Course
Yokohama, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hon-Atsugi CC: #4
Hon-Atsugi Country Club
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yokohama CC
Yokohama Country Club - East Course
Yokohama, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lakewood GC
Lakewood Golf Club - East Course
Oiso, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Isehara CC: #3
Isehara Country Club
Isehara, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Isogo CC: #4
Isogo Country Club
Yokohama, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me