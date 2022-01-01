Shonan Country Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6931 yards
Slope 136
Rating 72.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|CHT/Heisei
|72
|6931 yards
|72.8
|136
|CHT/Heisei (W)
|72
|6931 yards
|80.1
|143
|BT/Heisei
|72
|6712 yards
|72.3
|131
|BT/Heisei (W)
|72
|6712 yards
|79.1
|141
|CHT/Showa (W)
|72
|6702 yards
|78.4
|134
|CHT/Showa
|72
|6702 yards
|71.7
|134
|BT/Showa (W)
|72
|6484 yards
|77.7
|139
|BT/Showa
|72
|6484 yards
|71.0
|130
|RT/Heisei (W)
|72
|6356 yards
|77.1
|137
|RT/Heisei
|72
|6356 yards
|70.6
|128
|RT/Showa (W)
|72
|6133 yards
|75.6
|136
|RT/Showa
|72
|6133 yards
|69.4
|126
|FT/Heisei
|72
|5885 yards
|68.5
|123
|FT/Heisei (W)
|72
|5885 yards
|74.2
|131
|LT/Heisei (W)
|72
|5716 yards
|73.1
|128
|LT/Heisei
|72
|5716 yards
|67.7
|121
|FT/Showa
|72
|5655 yards
|67.1
|122
|FT/Showa (W)
|72
|5655 yards
|72.7
|129
|LT/Showa
|72
|5486 yards
|66.1
|120
|LT/Showa (W)
|72
|5486 yards
|71.6
|127
Scorecard for Shonan Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 73.1/123
|428
|526
|382
|149
|427
|543
|351
|215
|430
|3451
|404
|510
|438
|192
|488
|353
|385
|188
|522
|3480
|6931
|Back M: 72.4/122
|428
|504
|382
|149
|404
|524
|343
|215
|402
|3351
|404
|498
|417
|192
|453
|336
|371
|168
|522
|3361
|6712
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|405
|492
|367
|138
|388
|482
|327
|196
|379
|3174
|384
|483
|390
|176
|424
|318
|352
|149
|506
|3182
|6356
|Front M: 69.2/117
|381
|444
|349
|135
|373
|428
|312
|180
|360
|2962
|338
|452
|326
|161
|403
|294
|338
|142
|469
|2923
|5885
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|353
|444
|332
|135
|357
|428
|312
|166
|360
|2887
|338
|452
|326
|143
|366
|294
|338
|133
|439
|2829
|5716
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|1
|7
|11
|17
|5
|16
|10
|4
|14
|2
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1961
Greens L-93/Pen Cross Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seiichi Inoue (1961)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA / MC / DC / JCB / AMEX / Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
