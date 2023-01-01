Kokubunjidai Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 27
Length 690 yards
Slope 87
Rating 27.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Men
|27
|690 yards
|27.3
|87
|Ladies
|27
|690 yards
|28.5
|89
Scorecard for Kokubudai
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 27.3/87
|40
|80
|70
|100
|100
|70
|80
|50
|100
|690
|690
|Ladies W: 28.5/89
|40
|80
|70
|100
|100
|70
|80
|50
|100
|690
|690
|Handicap
|4
|3
|9
|1
|6
|7
|2
|5
|8
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
