Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Kokubunjidai Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 27
Length 690 yards
Slope 87
Rating 27.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Men 27 690 yards 27.3 87
Ladies 27 690 yards 28.5 89
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kokubudai
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 27.3/87 40 80 70 100 100 70 80 50 100 690 690
Ladies W: 28.5/89 40 80 70 100 100 70 80 50 100 690 690
Handicap 4 3 9 1 6 7 2 5 8
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Odakyu Fujisawa GC: Clubhouse
Odakyu Fujisawa Golf Club
Ayase, Kanagawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
NAF Atsugi GC: #10
NAF Atsugi Golf Club
Ayase, Kanagawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Shonan CC
Shonan Country Club
Chigasaki, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hon-Atsugi CC: #4
Hon-Atsugi Country Club
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Three Hundred Club
Chigasaki, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Takamatsuyama GC
Takamatsuyama Golf Club
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Camp Zama GC: Driving range
Camp Zama Golf Club
Zama, Kanagawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Midorino GC: #4
Midorino Golf Club
Yamato, Kanagawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Atsugi Kokusai CC
Atsugi Kokusai Country Club - East Course
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yui Golf
Yui Golf
Yokohama, Kanagawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Sagami CC: #14
Sagami Country Club
Yamato, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Atsugi Kokusai CC
Atsugi Kokusai Country Club - West Course
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me