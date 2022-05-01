Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tokyo

Tokyo Kokusai Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6615 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.8

Also known as Tokyo International Country Club.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT/Bent 72 6615 yards 71.8 123
BT/Bent (W) 72 6615 yards 77.0
BT/Korai (W) 72 6487 yards 76.3
BT/Korai 72 6487 yards 71.2
RT/Bent (W) 72 6222 yards 74.9
RT/Bent 72 6222 yards 70.0 121
RT/Korai 72 6095 yards 69.5
RT/Korai (W) 72 6095 yards 74.2
FT/Bent 72 5518 yards 67.2 117
FT/Bent (W) 72 5518 yards 71.2 119
FT/Korai 72 5390 yards 66.9
FT/Korai (W) 72 5390 yards 70.5
Scorecard for Tokyo Kokusai Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 470 168 353 380 508 153 406 588 295 3321 458 420 325 350 182 490 187 535 347 3294 6615
Regular M: 70.7/121 465 160 330 336 494 143 345 562 283 3118 418 405 313 339 173 480 162 492 322 3104 6222
Front M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 350 135 300 325 426 119 340 450 263 2708 325 354 305 281 163 435 150 485 312 2810 5518
Handicap 5 11 15 1 3 13 9 7 17 6 4 18 10 14 2 12 8 16
Par 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 5 4 36 4 4 4 4 3 5 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1961
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shiro Akahoshi (1961)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Amex, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

