Tokyo Kokusai Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6615 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.8
Also known as Tokyo International Country Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT/Bent
|72
|6615 yards
|71.8
|123
|BT/Bent (W)
|72
|6615 yards
|77.0
|BT/Korai (W)
|72
|6487 yards
|76.3
|BT/Korai
|72
|6487 yards
|71.2
|RT/Bent (W)
|72
|6222 yards
|74.9
|RT/Bent
|72
|6222 yards
|70.0
|121
|RT/Korai
|72
|6095 yards
|69.5
|RT/Korai (W)
|72
|6095 yards
|74.2
|FT/Bent
|72
|5518 yards
|67.2
|117
|FT/Bent (W)
|72
|5518 yards
|71.2
|119
|FT/Korai
|72
|5390 yards
|66.9
|FT/Korai (W)
|72
|5390 yards
|70.5
Scorecard for Tokyo Kokusai Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|470
|168
|353
|380
|508
|153
|406
|588
|295
|3321
|458
|420
|325
|350
|182
|490
|187
|535
|347
|3294
|6615
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|465
|160
|330
|336
|494
|143
|345
|562
|283
|3118
|418
|405
|313
|339
|173
|480
|162
|492
|322
|3104
|6222
|Front M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|350
|135
|300
|325
|426
|119
|340
|450
|263
|2708
|325
|354
|305
|281
|163
|435
|150
|485
|312
|2810
|5518
|Handicap
|5
|11
|15
|1
|3
|13
|9
|7
|17
|6
|4
|18
|10
|14
|2
|12
|8
|16
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1961
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shiro Akahoshi (1961)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Amex, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout