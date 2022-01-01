Tama Hills Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Military
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Korai Greens
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 72.6/130
|510
|421
|217
|310
|407
|343
|213
|509
|447
|3377
|386
|132
|422
|541
|474
|186
|342
|355
|409
|3247
|6624
|White M: 70.2/127 W: 76.6/134
|494
|377
|202
|295
|363
|326
|166
|495
|432
|3150
|367
|125
|414
|506
|452
|169
|330
|338
|384
|3085
|6235
|Red M: 65.8/117 W: 71.7/122
|418
|306
|149
|252
|289
|300
|143
|395
|376
|2628
|335
|113
|396
|486
|285
|149
|314
|314
|353
|2745
|5373
|Handicap
|13
|9
|7
|17
|5
|15
|3
|11
|1
|6
|18
|2
|14
|8
|12
|16
|10
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
|Handicap (W)
|7
|17
|13
|15
|11
|3
|9
|5
|1
|10
|18
|2
|4
|12
|14
|16
|8
|6
Course Details
Year Built 1969
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - $20
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout