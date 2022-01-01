Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tokyo

Tama Hills Golf Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Military
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Korai Greens
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 72.6/130 510 421 217 310 407 343 213 509 447 3377 386 132 422 541 474 186 342 355 409 3247 6624
White M: 70.2/127 W: 76.6/134 494 377 202 295 363 326 166 495 432 3150 367 125 414 506 452 169 330 338 384 3085 6235
Red M: 65.8/117 W: 71.7/122 418 306 149 252 289 300 143 395 376 2628 335 113 396 486 285 149 314 314 353 2745 5373
Handicap 13 9 7 17 5 15 3 11 1 6 18 2 14 8 12 16 10 4
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 3 4 5 5 3 4 4 4 36 72
Handicap (W) 7 17 13 15 11 3 9 5 1 10 18 2 4 12 14 16 8 6

Course Details

Year Built 1969

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - $20
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Sakuragaoka CC: #8
Sakuragaoka Country Club
Tama, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tama CC
Tama Country Club
Inagi, Tokyo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yomiuri GC: #10
Yomiuri Golf Club
Inagi, Tokyo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tokyo Kokusai GC
Tokyo Kokusai Golf Club
Machida, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuchu CC
Fuchu Country Club
Tama, Tokyo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Midori Golf Course
Yokohama, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kawasaki Kokusai Ikuta Ryokuchi GC
Kawasaki Kokusai Ikuta Ryokuchi Golf Course
Kawasaki, Kanagawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Koganei CC: #8
Koganei Country Club
Kodaira, Tokyo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sagamihara GC - East
Sagamihara Golf Club - East Course
Sagamihara, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sagamihara GC - West
Sagamihara Golf Club - West Course
Sagamihara, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Showa no Mori GC
Showa no Mori Golf Club
Akishima, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sobu CC: #16
Sobu Country Club
Hachioji, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
