The National Country Club Chiba - West/East Course
Chiba, Japan

The National Country Club Chiba - West/East Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6527 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6527 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6267 yards 70.7 121
Regular (W) 72 6267 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi/Higashi
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 405 356 367 340 522 137 418 175 487 3207 400 383 165 487 356 542 186 449 352 3320 6527
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 389 340 351 323 509 132 402 146 476 3068 387 360 159 476 342 526 175 429 345 3199 6267
Handicap 7 9 15 13 1 3 5 11 17 6 18 16 14 8 2 12 10 4
Par 4 4 4 4 5 3 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1965
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, NICOS, SAISON, UC, VISA, Amex, Diners, Mastercard, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

