The National Country Club Chiba - West/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6527 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6527 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6267 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6267 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Nishi/Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|405
|356
|367
|340
|522
|137
|418
|175
|487
|3207
|400
|383
|165
|487
|356
|542
|186
|449
|352
|3320
|6527
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|389
|340
|351
|323
|509
|132
|402
|146
|476
|3068
|387
|360
|159
|476
|342
|526
|175
|429
|345
|3199
|6267
|Handicap
|7
|9
|15
|13
|1
|3
|5
|11
|17
|6
|18
|16
|14
|8
|2
|12
|10
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1965
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, NICOS, SAISON, UC, VISA, Amex, Diners, Mastercard, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout