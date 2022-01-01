Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Nanso Country Club - East Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6781 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champ 72 6781 yards 73.1 123
Back 72 6645 yards
Regular 72 6280 yards 70.7 121
Senior 72 5895 yards
Ladies 72 5394 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 429 516 393 170 430 367 390 181 533 3409 413 552 369 171 412 331 550 195 379 3372 6781
Regular M: 70.7/121 396 494 365 154 405 334 366 152 509 3175 385 520 339 156 371 315 512 155 352 3105 6280
Ladies W: 67.1/113 322 401 332 144 348 324 313 135 401 2720 282 405 324 140 297 305 491 144 301 2689 5409
Handicap 9 3 15 13 1 7 11 17 5 10 4 16 14 2 8 6 18 12
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Master, Diners, MC, UC, DC, AMEX, Nicos
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
New Nanso GC
New Nanso Golf Club
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yawata CC: Clubhouse
Yawata Country Club - Middle Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nanso CC - West: #2
Nanso Country Club - West Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yawata CC
Yawata Country Club - East Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The National CC Chiba - West: #2
The National Country Club Chiba - West/East Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yawata CC
Yawata Country Club - West Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The National CC Chiba - South: #6
The National Country Club Chiba - West/South Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The National CC Chiba - East: #5
The National Country Club Chiba - East/South Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Anegasaki CC
Anegasaki Country Club - East Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Anegasaki CC
Anegasaki Country Club - West Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ichihara Keikyu CC
Ichihara Keikyu Country Club
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Moon Lake GC - Ichihara
Moon Lake Golf Club - Ichihara Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me