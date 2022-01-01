Nanso Country Club - East Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6781 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champ
|72
|6781 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back
|72
|6645 yards
|Regular
|72
|6280 yards
|70.7
|121
|Senior
|72
|5895 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5394 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|429
|516
|393
|170
|430
|367
|390
|181
|533
|3409
|413
|552
|369
|171
|412
|331
|550
|195
|379
|3372
|6781
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|396
|494
|365
|154
|405
|334
|366
|152
|509
|3175
|385
|520
|339
|156
|371
|315
|512
|155
|352
|3105
|6280
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|322
|401
|332
|144
|348
|324
|313
|135
|401
|2720
|282
|405
|324
|140
|297
|305
|491
|144
|301
|2689
|5409
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|1
|7
|11
|17
|5
|10
|4
|16
|14
|2
|8
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Master, Diners, MC, UC, DC, AMEX, Nicos
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities
