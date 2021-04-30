New Nanso Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6698 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6698 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6187 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5354 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for New Nanso Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|381
|591
|183
|336
|433
|448
|393
|179
|487
|3431
|348
|514
|367
|192
|373
|498
|233
|387
|355
|3267
|6698
|White M: 70.7/121
|336
|539
|144
|301
|401
|411
|355
|164
|469
|3120
|327
|482
|352
|172
|364
|460
|210
|364
|336
|3067
|6187
|Red W: 67.1/113
|317
|480
|125
|278
|320
|310
|300
|156
|453
|2739
|263
|403
|290
|161
|263
|443
|179
|285
|328
|2615
|5354
|Handicap
|9
|5
|15
|17
|1
|3
|13
|7
|11
|18
|10
|6
|16
|4
|12
|8
|2
|14
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1985
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1985)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
