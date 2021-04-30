Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

New Nanso Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6698 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6698 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6187 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5354 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for New Nanso Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 381 591 183 336 433 448 393 179 487 3431 348 514 367 192 373 498 233 387 355 3267 6698
White M: 70.7/121 336 539 144 301 401 411 355 164 469 3120 327 482 352 172 364 460 210 364 336 3067 6187
Red W: 67.1/113 317 480 125 278 320 310 300 156 453 2739 263 403 290 161 263 443 179 285 328 2615 5354
Handicap 9 5 15 17 1 3 13 7 11 18 10 6 16 4 12 8 2 14
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1985
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1985)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Yawata CC
Yawata Country Club - East Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yawata CC: Clubhouse
Yawata Country Club - Middle Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yawata CC
Yawata Country Club - West Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Anegasaki CC
Anegasaki Country Club - East Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Anegasaki CC
Anegasaki Country Club - West Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kakinokidai
Ichihara Golf Club Kakinokidai Course
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Write Review
Ichihara Golf Club - Center/West
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Write Review
Ichihara Golf Club - East/West
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Write Review
Ichihara Golf Club - East/Center
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Write Review
Aqua Line GC: #18
Aqua Line Golf Club
Kisarazu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tokyowan Country Club - Kubota Course
Sodegaura, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tokyowan Country Club - Nagaura Course
Sodegaura, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me