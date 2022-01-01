Nanso Country Club - West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6714 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champ
|72
|6714 yards
|Back
|72
|6686 yards
|Regular
|72
|6310 yards
|Senior
|72
|5941 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5264 yards
Scorecard for Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|558
|350
|568
|411
|356
|177
|408
|198
|324
|3350
|539
|361
|177
|345
|350
|572
|213
|446
|412
|3415
|6765
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|536
|317
|548
|389
|332
|155
|386
|165
|302
|3130
|513
|336
|162
|320
|320
|542
|203
|425
|359
|3180
|6310
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|424
|303
|424
|287
|312
|139
|306
|155
|282
|2632
|491
|311
|147
|287
|269
|408
|90
|355
|278
|2636
|5268
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|1
|7
|13
|5
|17
|11
|4
|10
|16
|14
|8
|2
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Master, Diners, MC, UC, DC, AMEX, Nicos
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout