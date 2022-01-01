Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Nanso Country Club - West Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6714 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champ 72 6714 yards
Back 72 6686 yards
Regular 72 6310 yards
Senior 72 5941 yards
Ladies 72 5264 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 558 350 568 411 356 177 408 198 324 3350 539 361 177 345 350 572 213 446 412 3415 6765
Regular M: 70.7/121 536 317 548 389 332 155 386 165 302 3130 513 336 162 320 320 542 203 425 359 3180 6310
Ladies W: 67.1/113 424 303 424 287 312 139 306 155 282 2632 491 311 147 287 269 408 90 355 278 2636 5268
Handicap 9 15 3 1 7 13 5 17 11 4 10 16 14 8 2 18 6 12
Par 5 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Master, Diners, MC, UC, DC, AMEX, Nicos
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
The National CC Chiba - West: #2
The National Country Club Chiba - West/East Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nanso CC - East: #10
Nanso Country Club - East Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yawata CC: Clubhouse
Yawata Country Club - Middle Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The National CC Chiba - South: #6
The National Country Club Chiba - West/South Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
New Nanso GC
New Nanso Golf Club
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yawata CC
Yawata Country Club - West Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The National CC Chiba - East: #5
The National Country Club Chiba - East/South Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yawata CC
Yawata Country Club - East Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Anegasaki CC
Anegasaki Country Club - East Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Anegasaki CC
Anegasaki Country Club - West Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aqua Line GC: #18
Aqua Line Golf Club
Kisarazu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ichihara Keikyu CC
Ichihara Keikyu Country Club
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me