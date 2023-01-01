The Saintnine Tokyo Golf Course
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6464 yards
Slope 123
Rating 76.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back (W)
|72
|6464 yards
|76.8
|123
|Back
|72
|6464 yards
|70.8
|121
|Regular
|72
|6180 yards
|69.6
|117
|Regular (W)
|72
|6180 yards
|75.3
|119
|Front
|72
|5907 yards
|68.4
|111
|Front (W)
|72
|5907 yards
|73.8
|113
|Ladies (W)
|72
|4932 yards
|68.5
|109
Scorecard for The Saintnine Tokyo
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.8/121 W: 76.8/123
|400
|200
|277
|399
|153
|351
|501
|407
|525
|3213
|401
|361
|204
|338
|406
|152
|499
|383
|507
|3251
|6464
|Regular M: 69.6/117 W: 75.3/119
|383
|186
|273
|382
|148
|332
|484
|392
|512
|3092
|386
|343
|173
|324
|389
|147
|479
|354
|493
|3088
|6180
|Front M: 68.4/111 W: 73.8/113
|372
|161
|265
|372
|146
|321
|468
|381
|500
|2986
|374
|332
|157
|313
|326
|140
|460
|337
|482
|2921
|5907
|Ladies W: 68.5/109
|308
|124
|234
|301
|93
|286
|435
|293
|449
|2523
|318
|264
|96
|264
|280
|108
|385
|264
|430
|2409
|4932
|Handicap
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2023
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Visa, Mastercard, Diners, Amex
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Sauna
Course Layout