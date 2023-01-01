Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

The Saintnine Tokyo Golf Course

Rating Snapshot

0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6464 yards
Slope 123
Rating 76.8
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back (W) 72 6464 yards 76.8 123
Back 72 6464 yards 70.8 121
Regular 72 6180 yards 69.6 117
Regular (W) 72 6180 yards 75.3 119
Front 72 5907 yards 68.4 111
Front (W) 72 5907 yards 73.8 113
Ladies (W) 72 4932 yards 68.5 109
Scorecard for The Saintnine Tokyo
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.8/121 W: 76.8/123 400 200 277 399 153 351 501 407 525 3213 401 361 204 338 406 152 499 383 507 3251 6464
Regular M: 69.6/117 W: 75.3/119 383 186 273 382 148 332 484 392 512 3092 386 343 173 324 389 147 479 354 493 3088 6180
Front M: 68.4/111 W: 73.8/113 372 161 265 372 146 321 468 381 500 2986 374 332 157 313 326 140 460 337 482 2921 5907
Ladies W: 68.5/109 308 124 234 301 93 286 435 293 449 2523 318 264 96 264 280 108 385 264 430 2409 4932
Handicap 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17
Par 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 5 36 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2023
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Visa, Mastercard, Diners, Amex

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Sauna

Reviews

