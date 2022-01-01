Ichihara Keikyu Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6715 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Korai
|72
|6715 yards
|71.7
|123
|Back/Korai (W)
|72
|6715 yards
|76.9
|Back/Bent (W)
|72
|6655 yards
|76.6
|Back/Bent
|72
|6655 yards
|71.4
|Regular/Korai (W)
|72
|6175 yards
|74.1
|123
|Regular/Korai
|72
|6175 yards
|69.3
|121
|Regular/Bent
|72
|6125 yards
|69.2
|Regular/Bent (W)
|72
|6125 yards
|73.8
|Ladies/Korai (W)
|72
|5350 yards
|70.6
|Ladies/Korai
|72
|5350 yards
|67.0
|Ladies/Bent (W)
|72
|5289 yards
|66.7
|Ladies/Bent (W)
|72
|5289 yards
|70.3
Scorecard for Ichihara Keikyu Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|360
|170
|540
|395
|515
|395
|415
|190
|390
|3370
|490
|170
|365
|400
|550
|165
|395
|405
|404
|3344
|6714
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|335
|140
|510
|370
|480
|360
|385
|170
|360
|3110
|470
|150
|330
|355
|520
|140
|360
|375
|365
|3065
|6175
|Red W: 67.1/113
|335
|140
|460
|320
|408
|310
|323
|145
|320
|2761
|407
|150
|305
|330
|450
|125
|325
|275
|365
|2732
|5493
|Handicap
|13
|17
|1
|3
|7
|5
|11
|9
|15
|4
|18
|14
|8
|2
|16
|6
|10
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1980
Greens Korai/Bent Green
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Diners, Amex
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Course Layout