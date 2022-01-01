Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Ichihara Keikyu Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6715 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Korai 72 6715 yards 71.7 123
Back/Korai (W) 72 6715 yards 76.9
Back/Bent (W) 72 6655 yards 76.6
Back/Bent 72 6655 yards 71.4
Regular/Korai (W) 72 6175 yards 74.1 123
Regular/Korai 72 6175 yards 69.3 121
Regular/Bent 72 6125 yards 69.2
Regular/Bent (W) 72 6125 yards 73.8
Ladies/Korai (W) 72 5350 yards 70.6
Ladies/Korai 72 5350 yards 67.0
Ladies/Bent (W) 72 5289 yards 66.7
Ladies/Bent (W) 72 5289 yards 70.3
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ichihara Keikyu Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 360 170 540 395 515 395 415 190 390 3370 490 170 365 400 550 165 395 405 404 3344 6714
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 335 140 510 370 480 360 385 170 360 3110 470 150 330 355 520 140 360 375 365 3065 6175
Red W: 67.1/113 335 140 460 320 408 310 323 145 320 2761 407 150 305 330 450 125 325 275 365 2732 5493
Handicap 13 17 1 3 7 5 11 9 15 4 18 14 8 2 16 6 10 12
Par 4 3 5 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1980
Greens Korai/Bent Green
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Diners, Amex

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kakinokidai
Ichihara Golf Club Kakinokidai Course
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba Central GC
Chiba Central Golf Club - B/C Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba Central GC
Chiba Central Golf Club - A/B Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Ichihara Golf Club - Center/West
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba Central GC
Chiba Central Golf Club - A/C Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Ichihara Golf Club - East/West
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Write Review
Ichihara Golf Club - East/Center
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Write Review
CPG CC
CPG Country Club
Ichihara, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
New Nanso GC
New Nanso Golf Club
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba Shinnihon GC: Driving range
Chiba Shinnihon Golf Club - Uchibo Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The National CC Chiba - East: #5
The National Country Club Chiba - East/South Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yawata CC
Yawata Country Club - East Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me