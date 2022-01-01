Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

Komoro Kogen Golf Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6611 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6611 yards 73.1 123
Reg 72 6272 yards 72.4 119
Senior 72 5931 yards 71.7 115
Ladies 72 5627 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Komoro Kogen Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 484 378 416 178 391 373 509 407 198 3334 409 365 404 534 155 408 343 136 523 3277 6611
Regular M: 72.4/119 471 340 399 161 371 358 493 390 178 3161 396 343 384 512 141 382 328 121 504 3111 6272
Senior M: 71.7/115 456 304 384 143 348 340 478 358 161 2972 384 329 366 486 124 359 313 109 489 2959 5931
Ladies W: 70.2/119 445 288 373 132 326 328 448 343 143 2826 372 315 349 477 113 348 303 100 424 2801 5627
Handicap 9 7 1 13 15 11 5 17 3 4 16 8 6 14 10 2 18 12
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 36 4 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Golf Season April - December

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA / JCB / Master / UC / DC / Diners / Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Daiasama GC
Daiasama Golf Club
Miyota, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Asama Kogen CC
Asama Kogen Country Club
Tomi, Nagano
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Grundy Karuizawa GC Izumi Mori
Grundy Karuizawa Golf Club Izumi Mori Course
Miyota, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Royal Blue Golf Resort: #16
Royal Blue Golf Resort
Tsumagoi, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mitsuinomori Karuizawa CC
Mitsuinomori Karuizawa Country Club
Karuizawa, Nagano
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Zuienkaruizawa Nine Hand Red Club
O Sol Veil Karuizawa Club
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Karuizawa Resort: Clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Karuizawa Resort - Asama Course
Naganohara, Gunma
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa 72 Golf North: #18
Karuizawa 72 Golf North Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Karuizawa Resort
Taiheiyo Club Karuizawa Resort - Shirakaba Course
Naganohara, Gunma
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kyu-Karuizawa Golf Club
Karuizawa, Nagano
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa Golf Club
Karuizawa, Nagano
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Seizan GC: #1
Seizan Golf Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me