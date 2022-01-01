Komoro Kogen Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6611 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6611 yards
|73.1
|123
|Reg
|72
|6272 yards
|72.4
|119
|Senior
|72
|5931 yards
|71.7
|115
|Ladies
|72
|5627 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Komoro Kogen Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|484
|378
|416
|178
|391
|373
|509
|407
|198
|3334
|409
|365
|404
|534
|155
|408
|343
|136
|523
|3277
|6611
|Regular M: 72.4/119
|471
|340
|399
|161
|371
|358
|493
|390
|178
|3161
|396
|343
|384
|512
|141
|382
|328
|121
|504
|3111
|6272
|Senior M: 71.7/115
|456
|304
|384
|143
|348
|340
|478
|358
|161
|2972
|384
|329
|366
|486
|124
|359
|313
|109
|489
|2959
|5931
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|445
|288
|373
|132
|326
|328
|448
|343
|143
|2826
|372
|315
|349
|477
|113
|348
|303
|100
|424
|2801
|5627
|Handicap
|9
|7
|1
|13
|15
|11
|5
|17
|3
|4
|16
|8
|6
|14
|10
|2
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Golf Season April - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA / JCB / Master / UC / DC / Diners / Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout