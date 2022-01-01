Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Hida Takayama Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6846 yards
Slope 141
Rating 73.2
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6846 yards 73.2 141
BT (W) 72 6843 yards 80.5 149
RT 72 6496 yards 71.5 136
RT (W) 72 6496 yards 78.2 144
FT 72 6068 yards 69.2 131
FT (W) 72 6068 yards 75.7 138
LT 72 5781 yards 67.9 126
LT (W) 72 5781 yards 73.9 134
Track Rounds
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 386 180 521 364 197 345 457 389 560 3399 411 195 513 371 405 181 432 378 561 3447 6846
Blue M: 70.7/121 362 167 493 342 171 333 443 368 542 3221 394 177 499 349 387 156 417 362 534 3275 6496
White M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123 341 152 471 318 166 317 362 355 518 3000 373 162 482 325 349 130 386 342 519 3068 6068
Red W: 70.2/119 338 141 456 302 139 310 346 335 500 2867 371 157 462 308 345 112 333 321 505 2914 5781
Handicap 5 15 3 11 17 13 1 9 7 16 14 4 12 8 18 2 6 10
Par 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 36 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Year Built 1984
Greens Bent Grass

Clubs Yes

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Credit Cards Accepted MasterCard, Diners, JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Restaurant

Lounge

