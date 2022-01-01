Hida Takayama Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6846 yards
Slope 141
Rating 73.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6846 yards
|73.2
|141
|BT (W)
|72
|6843 yards
|80.5
|149
|RT
|72
|6496 yards
|71.5
|136
|RT (W)
|72
|6496 yards
|78.2
|144
|FT
|72
|6068 yards
|69.2
|131
|FT (W)
|72
|6068 yards
|75.7
|138
|LT
|72
|5781 yards
|67.9
|126
|LT (W)
|72
|5781 yards
|73.9
|134
Scorecard for Hida Takayama Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|386
|180
|521
|364
|197
|345
|457
|389
|560
|3399
|411
|195
|513
|371
|405
|181
|432
|378
|561
|3447
|6846
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|362
|167
|493
|342
|171
|333
|443
|368
|542
|3221
|394
|177
|499
|349
|387
|156
|417
|362
|534
|3275
|6496
|White M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123
|341
|152
|471
|318
|166
|317
|362
|355
|518
|3000
|373
|162
|482
|325
|349
|130
|386
|342
|519
|3068
|6068
|Red W: 70.2/119
|338
|141
|456
|302
|139
|310
|346
|335
|500
|2867
|371
|157
|462
|308
|345
|112
|333
|321
|505
|2914
|5781
|Handicap
|5
|15
|3
|11
|17
|13
|1
|9
|7
|16
|14
|4
|12
|8
|18
|2
|6
|10
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1984
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted MasterCard, Diners, JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
