Ashikagajo Golf Club

Ashikagajo Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6591 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black/A 72 6591 yards
Black/B 72 6430 yards
Blue/A 72 6290 yards
Blue/B 72 6129 yards
White/A 72 5994 yards
White/B 72 5833 yards
Gold/A 72 5509 yards
Gold/B 72 5348 yards
Red/A 72 4959 yards
Red/B 72 4795 yards
Pink/A 72 4731 yards
Pink/B 72 4564 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ashikagajo Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 67.2/118 506 402 191 393 410 275 437 213 540 3367 401 400 317 596 385 129 347 156 511 3242 6609
White M: 65.1/114 W: 66.1/116 482 377 172 372 387 257 412 188 516 3163 382 378 301 575 370 121 332 145 495 3099 6262
Handicap 15 5 13 9 3 17 1 7 11 6 8 18 2 10 12 16 14 4
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1985

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, VISA, UC, Mastercard, Diners, MC, American Express
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

