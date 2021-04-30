Ashikagajo Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6591 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/A
|72
|6591 yards
|Black/B
|72
|6430 yards
|Blue/A
|72
|6290 yards
|Blue/B
|72
|6129 yards
|White/A
|72
|5994 yards
|White/B
|72
|5833 yards
|Gold/A
|72
|5509 yards
|Gold/B
|72
|5348 yards
|Red/A
|72
|4959 yards
|Red/B
|72
|4795 yards
|Pink/A
|72
|4731 yards
|Pink/B
|72
|4564 yards
Scorecard for Ashikagajo Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 67.2/118
|506
|402
|191
|393
|410
|275
|437
|213
|540
|3367
|401
|400
|317
|596
|385
|129
|347
|156
|511
|3242
|6609
|White M: 65.1/114 W: 66.1/116
|482
|377
|172
|372
|387
|257
|412
|188
|516
|3163
|382
|378
|301
|575
|370
|121
|332
|145
|495
|3099
|6262
|Handicap
|15
|5
|13
|9
|3
|17
|1
|7
|11
|6
|8
|18
|2
|10
|12
|16
|14
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1985
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, VISA, UC, Mastercard, Diners, MC, American Express
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
