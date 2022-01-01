Hotel Nichinan Kitago Resort
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7012 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|7012 yards
|74.9
|131
|BT (W)
|72
|7012 yards
|75.9
|133
|RT
|72
|6315 yards
|70.7
|121
|RT (W)
|72
|6315 yards
|71.7
|123
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131 W: 75.9/133
|570
|369
|194
|374
|577
|401
|185
|398
|423
|3491
|563
|428
|463
|401
|220
|376
|177
|374
|519
|3521
|7012
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|547
|339
|164
|350
|523
|371
|148
|371
|397
|3210
|483
|381
|406
|355
|173
|341
|150
|330
|486
|3105
|6315
|Red W: 70.2/119
|509
|311
|131
|322
|495
|331
|125
|331
|375
|2930
|460
|357
|379
|269
|143
|313
|122
|301
|452
|2796
|5726
|Handicap
|6
|12
|18
|4
|2
|10
|8
|16
|14
|5
|7
|1
|3
|17
|11
|13
|9
|15
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, American Express, Diner's, UC, DC, NICOS, UFJ, Mastercard, Saison, JACCS, JTB, Rakuten, JAL
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Sauna
Available ActivitiesSwimming
