Hotel Nichinan Kitago Resort

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7012 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 7012 yards 74.9 131
BT (W) 72 7012 yards 75.9 133
RT 72 6315 yards 70.7 121
RT (W) 72 6315 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Golfzon County Gampo
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 W: 75.9/133 570 369 194 374 577 401 185 398 423 3491 563 428 463 401 220 376 177 374 519 3521 7012
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 547 339 164 350 523 371 148 371 397 3210 483 381 406 355 173 341 150 330 486 3105 6315
Red W: 70.2/119 509 311 131 322 495 331 125 331 375 2930 460 357 379 269 143 313 122 301 452 2796 5726
Handicap 6 12 18 4 2 10 8 16 14 5 7 1 3 17 11 13 9 15
Par 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, American Express, Diner's, UC, DC, NICOS, UFJ, Mastercard, Saison, JACCS, JTB, Rakuten, JAL
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Sauna

Available Activities

Swimming

Reviews

