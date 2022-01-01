Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Miyazaki

Miyazaki Lakeside Golf Club

0
Content, Offers and more

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7042 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7042 yards
Front 72 6310 yards
Forward 72 5608 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 575 470 458 132 317 511 365 200 450 3478 429 153 527 450 467 182 374 469 513 3564 7042
White M: 70.7/121 518 415 382 120 286 472 325 154 417 3089 383 138 502 381 424 137 348 430 478 3221 6310
Red W: 70.2/119 475 278 318 108 269 449 304 132 402 2735 345 121 432 358 368 112 327 388 422 2873 5608
Handicap 9 1 7 13 11 17 15 5 3 8 12 16 6 2 10 14 4 18
Par 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Year Built 1991

Carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Restaurant

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

