Miyazaki Lakeside Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7042 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7042 yards
|Front
|72
|6310 yards
|Forward
|72
|5608 yards
Scorecard for Miyazaki Lakeside Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|575
|470
|458
|132
|317
|511
|365
|200
|450
|3478
|429
|153
|527
|450
|467
|182
|374
|469
|513
|3564
|7042
|White M: 70.7/121
|518
|415
|382
|120
|286
|472
|325
|154
|417
|3089
|383
|138
|502
|381
|424
|137
|348
|430
|478
|3221
|6310
|Red W: 70.2/119
|475
|278
|318
|108
|269
|449
|304
|132
|402
|2735
|345
|121
|432
|358
|368
|112
|327
|388
|422
|2873
|5608
|Handicap
|9
|1
|7
|13
|11
|17
|15
|5
|3
|8
|12
|16
|6
|2
|10
|14
|4
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout