Rainbow Sports Land Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6603 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6603 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue (W)
|72
|6603 yards
|74.1
|125
|White
|72
|6233 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6233 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Rainbow Sports Land Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|504
|211
|536
|486
|410
|329
|578
|384
|201
|3639
|523
|136
|346
|159
|300
|393
|414
|309
|384
|2964
|6603
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|483
|172
|507
|471
|389
|313
|543
|363
|168
|3409
|506
|129
|329
|144
|277
|378
|399
|291
|371
|2824
|6233
|Handicap
|15
|11
|7
|3
|9
|13
|1
|17
|5
|10
|18
|12
|14
|16
|6
|2
|8
|4
|Par
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|37
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|35
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Nearby Courses
Course Layout