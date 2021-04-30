Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Miyazaki

Rainbow Sports Land Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6603 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6603 yards 73.1 123
Blue (W) 72 6603 yards 74.1 125
White 72 6233 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6233 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Rainbow Sports Land Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 504 211 536 486 410 329 578 384 201 3639 523 136 346 159 300 393 414 309 384 2964 6603
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 483 172 507 471 389 313 543 363 168 3409 506 129 329 144 277 378 399 291 371 2824 6233
Handicap 15 11 7 3 9 13 1 17 5 10 18 12 14 16 6 2 8 4
Par 5 3 5 4 4 4 5 4 3 37 5 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 4 35 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

