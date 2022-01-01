Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Miyazaki

Miyazaki Ooyodo Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6679 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 6679 yards
Back/E 72 6324 yards
Regular/A 72 6289 yards
Regular/E 72 5952 yards
Ladies 72 5348 yards
Ladies/E 72 5031 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Miyazaki Ooyodo Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 346 410 532 169 390 594 395 161 383 3380 385 177 524 406 540 373 375 159 360 3299 6679
White M: 70.7/121 325 396 512 155 366 572 376 146 348 3196 354 159 505 393 502 358 343 142 337 3093 6289
Red W: 67.1/113 274 352 435 120 307 486 330 108 267 2679 305 108 449 347 455 309 306 102 294 2675 5354
Handicap 11 17 7 9 3 5 1 15 13 4 18 6 2 8 10 12 16 14
Par 4 4 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 3 5 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, BC, UC, AMEX, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

