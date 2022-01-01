Miyazaki Ooyodo Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6679 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6679 yards
|Back/E
|72
|6324 yards
|Regular/A
|72
|6289 yards
|Regular/E
|72
|5952 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5348 yards
|Ladies/E
|72
|5031 yards
Scorecard for Miyazaki Ooyodo Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|346
|410
|532
|169
|390
|594
|395
|161
|383
|3380
|385
|177
|524
|406
|540
|373
|375
|159
|360
|3299
|6679
|White M: 70.7/121
|325
|396
|512
|155
|366
|572
|376
|146
|348
|3196
|354
|159
|505
|393
|502
|358
|343
|142
|337
|3093
|6289
|Red W: 67.1/113
|274
|352
|435
|120
|307
|486
|330
|108
|267
|2679
|305
|108
|449
|347
|455
|309
|306
|102
|294
|2675
|5354
|Handicap
|11
|17
|7
|9
|3
|5
|1
|15
|13
|4
|18
|6
|2
|8
|10
|12
|16
|14
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, BC, UC, AMEX, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Miyazaki, Miyazaki
Semi-Private
Course Layout