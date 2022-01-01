Miyazaki Public Golf
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 36
Length 2851 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|36
|2851 yards
Scorecard for Miyazaki Public Golf
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|145
|352
|471
|335
|120
|367
|294
|507
|260
|2851
|5684
|Handicap
|5
|9
|3
|11
|17
|7
|15
|1
|13
|Par
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, NICOS, AMEX, MasterCard
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout