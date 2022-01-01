Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Miyazaki

Miyazaki Public Golf

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 36
Length 2851 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 36 2851 yards
Scorecard for Miyazaki Public Golf
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 145 352 471 335 120 367 294 507 260 2851 5684
Handicap 5 9 3 11 17 7 15 1 13
Par 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, NICOS, AMEX, MasterCard
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

