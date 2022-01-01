Goubara Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6350 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6350 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|6078 yards
|70.0
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5433 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Goubara Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|371
|199
|360
|493
|349
|336
|144
|497
|396
|3145
|364
|590
|384
|162
|344
|498
|375
|156
|332
|3205
|6350
|White M: 70.0/119
|355
|183
|348
|479
|337
|321
|128
|469
|381
|3001
|347
|568
|363
|150
|344
|482
|366
|141
|316
|3077
|6078
|Red W: 67.1/113
|330
|165
|330
|458
|320
|309
|111
|451
|359
|2833
|325
|513
|268
|110
|324
|353
|278
|131
|298
|2600
|5433
|Handicap
|13
|17
|9
|3
|5
|7
|15
|1
|11
|10
|2
|6
|18
|12
|8
|4
|16
|14
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Mastercard, DC, UC, AMEX, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout