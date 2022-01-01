Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

Goubara Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6350 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6350 yards 70.7 121
White 72 6078 yards 70.0 119
Red (W) 72 5433 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Goubara Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 371 199 360 493 349 336 144 497 396 3145 364 590 384 162 344 498 375 156 332 3205 6350
White M: 70.0/119 355 183 348 479 337 321 128 469 381 3001 347 568 363 150 344 482 366 141 316 3077 6078
Red W: 67.1/113 330 165 330 458 320 309 111 451 359 2833 325 513 268 110 324 353 278 131 298 2600 5433
Handicap 13 17 9 3 5 7 15 1 11 10 2 6 18 12 8 4 16 14
Par 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Mastercard, DC, UC, AMEX, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

