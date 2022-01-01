Great Asahikawa Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6975 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6975 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back
|72
|6526 yards
|72.1
|122
|Reg
|72
|6160 yards
|70.7
|121
|Silver
|72
|5362 yards
|66.1
|111
|Ladies
|72
|5035 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Great Asahikawa Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|434
|509
|361
|167
|431
|562
|422
|201
|406
|3493
|424
|480
|397
|176
|462
|439
|357
|201
|546
|3482
|6975
|Blue M: 72.1/122
|412
|485
|341
|154
|407
|547
|341
|185
|386
|3258
|396
|466
|375
|148
|438
|381
|357
|170
|537
|3268
|6526
|White M: 70.7/121
|354
|465
|329
|137
|407
|533
|336
|168
|370
|3099
|377
|443
|329
|145
|414
|370
|338
|145
|500
|3061
|6160
|Grey M: 66.1/111
|309
|408
|305
|126
|361
|470
|268
|168
|316
|2731
|351
|417
|281
|122
|329
|295
|291
|132
|413
|2631
|5362
|Red W: 67.1/113
|259
|337
|305
|126
|361
|381
|268
|168
|286
|2491
|351
|331
|281
|121
|329
|295
|291
|132
|413
|2544
|5035
|Handicap
|1
|11
|17
|15
|3
|7
|5
|13
|9
|6
|10
|16
|18
|4
|8
|12
|14
|2
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Seasonal
Architect William F. Bell (1977)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, MC, VISA, AMEX, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
