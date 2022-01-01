Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Great Asahikawa Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6975 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6975 yards 73.1 123
Back 72 6526 yards 72.1 122
Reg 72 6160 yards 70.7 121
Silver 72 5362 yards 66.1 111
Ladies 72 5035 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Great Asahikawa Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 73.1/123 434 509 361 167 431 562 422 201 406 3493 424 480 397 176 462 439 357 201 546 3482 6975
Blue M: 72.1/122 412 485 341 154 407 547 341 185 386 3258 396 466 375 148 438 381 357 170 537 3268 6526
White M: 70.7/121 354 465 329 137 407 533 336 168 370 3099 377 443 329 145 414 370 338 145 500 3061 6160
Grey M: 66.1/111 309 408 305 126 361 470 268 168 316 2731 351 417 281 122 329 295 291 132 413 2631 5362
Red W: 67.1/113 259 337 305 126 361 381 268 168 286 2491 351 331 281 121 329 295 291 132 413 2544 5035
Handicap 1 11 17 15 3 7 5 13 9 6 10 16 18 4 8 12 14 2
Par 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Seasonal
Architect William F. Bell (1977)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, MC, VISA, AMEX, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Asahikawa Takasu GC: #17
Asahikawa Takasu Golf Club
Takasu, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asahikawa Kokusai CC
Asahikawa Kokusai Country Club
Aibetsu, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asahikawa GC: #1
Asahikawa Golf Club
Asahikawa, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asahikawa Memorial CC: #6
Asahikawa Memorial Country Club
Asahikawa, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Forest Asahikawa CC
Forest Asahikawa Country Club
Asahikawa, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cote Asahikawa CC
Cote Asahikawa Country Club
Higashikawa, Hokkaido
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukagawa CC
Fukagawa Country Club
Fukagawa, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me