Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Asahikawa Kokusai Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6963 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6963 yards 72.3
Regular 72 6658 yards 70.7
Front 72 6455 yards 69.7
Gold 72 5433 yards 64.6
Ladies 72 5026 yards 67.3
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Asahikawa Kokusai Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 560 360 219 328 574 393 430 227 454 3545 417 377 443 170 544 360 175 413 519 3418 6963
Regular M: 72.4/122 547 352 188 322 554 361 399 198 443 3364 408 373 422 157 539 350 160 385 500 3294 6658
Front M: 70.7/121 547 352 162 322 520 361 377 198 379 3218 377 373 396 157 539 350 160 385 500 3237 6455
Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 471 280 162 322 451 286 316 164 311 2763 377 301 317 108 471 262 108 306 420 2670 5433
Ladies W: 66.6/112 436 280 124 221 451 286 316 164 311 2589 251 277 317 108 406 262 108 306 402 2437 5026
Handicap 13 5 9 17 7 11 1 15 3 16 8 2 14 6 10 18 4 12
Par 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1965

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Diners, VISA, SAISON, UC, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Asahikawa Takasu GC: #17
Asahikawa Takasu Golf Club
Takasu, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asahikawa GC: #1
Asahikawa Golf Club
Asahikawa, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asahikawa Memorial CC: #6
Asahikawa Memorial Country Club
Asahikawa, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me