Asahikawa Kokusai Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6963 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6963 yards
|72.3
|Regular
|72
|6658 yards
|70.7
|Front
|72
|6455 yards
|69.7
|Gold
|72
|5433 yards
|64.6
|Ladies
|72
|5026 yards
|67.3
Scorecard for Asahikawa Kokusai Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|560
|360
|219
|328
|574
|393
|430
|227
|454
|3545
|417
|377
|443
|170
|544
|360
|175
|413
|519
|3418
|6963
|Regular M: 72.4/122
|547
|352
|188
|322
|554
|361
|399
|198
|443
|3364
|408
|373
|422
|157
|539
|350
|160
|385
|500
|3294
|6658
|Front M: 70.7/121
|547
|352
|162
|322
|520
|361
|377
|198
|379
|3218
|377
|373
|396
|157
|539
|350
|160
|385
|500
|3237
|6455
|Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|471
|280
|162
|322
|451
|286
|316
|164
|311
|2763
|377
|301
|317
|108
|471
|262
|108
|306
|420
|2670
|5433
|Ladies W: 66.6/112
|436
|280
|124
|221
|451
|286
|316
|164
|311
|2589
|251
|277
|317
|108
|406
|262
|108
|306
|402
|2437
|5026
|Handicap
|13
|5
|9
|17
|7
|11
|1
|15
|3
|16
|8
|2
|14
|6
|10
|18
|4
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1965
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Diners, VISA, SAISON, UC, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
