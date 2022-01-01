Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Cote Asahikawa Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6854 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6854 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6375 yards 70.7 121
Regular (W) 72 6375 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Cote Asahikawa Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 379 495 202 358 470 530 209 391 395 3429 408 519 207 436 352 505 217 414 367 3425 6854
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 365 468 166 338 439 506 174 365 359 3180 388 482 189 410 317 488 199 389 333 3195 6375
Handicap 17 13 11 5 1 7 15 3 9 8 6 18 2 14 4 16 10 12
Par 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

