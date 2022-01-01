Cote Asahikawa Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6854 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6854 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6375 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6375 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Cote Asahikawa Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|379
|495
|202
|358
|470
|530
|209
|391
|395
|3429
|408
|519
|207
|436
|352
|505
|217
|414
|367
|3425
|6854
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|365
|468
|166
|338
|439
|506
|174
|365
|359
|3180
|388
|482
|189
|410
|317
|488
|199
|389
|333
|3195
|6375
|Handicap
|17
|13
|11
|5
|1
|7
|15
|3
|9
|8
|6
|18
|2
|14
|4
|16
|10
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
