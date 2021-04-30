Asahikawa Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 70
Length 6016 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|70
|6016 yards
|Regular
|70
|5723 yards
Scorecard for Asahikawa Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|338
|474
|530
|171
|416
|190
|399
|325
|325
|3168
|365
|481
|155
|350
|365
|400
|369
|198
|535
|3218
|6386
|Regular W: 71.7/123
|330
|459
|517
|161
|390
|176
|366
|313
|325
|3037
|350
|462
|135
|335
|330
|390
|346
|168
|522
|3038
|6075
|Handicap
|17
|7
|3
|13
|1
|9
|5
|11
|15
|10
|16
|18
|6
|12
|2
|8
|14
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1957
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 4,400 yen
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout