About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 70
Length 6016 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 70 6016 yards
Regular 70 5723 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Asahikawa Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 338 474 530 171 416 190 399 325 325 3168 365 481 155 350 365 400 369 198 535 3218 6386
Regular W: 71.7/123 330 459 517 161 390 176 366 313 325 3037 350 462 135 335 330 390 346 168 522 3038 6075
Handicap 17 7 3 13 1 9 5 11 15 10 16 18 6 12 2 8 14 4
Par 4 5 5 3 4 3 4 4 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1957

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - 4,400 yen
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

