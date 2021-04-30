Asahikawa Takasu Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6467 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6467 yards
|RT
|72
|6095 yards
|GT
|72
|5460 yards
|LT
|72
|4956 yards
Scorecard for Asahikawa Takasu Golf
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|572
|408
|331
|165
|331
|300
|145
|472
|361
|3085
|437
|206
|349
|341
|545
|384
|416
|179
|525
|3382
|6467
|Regular M: 69.5/120
|547
|385
|312
|122
|320
|286
|137
|457
|339
|2905
|406
|187
|327
|319
|520
|365
|397
|165
|504
|3190
|6095
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|408
|253
|247
|107
|301
|267
|127
|370
|260
|2340
|312
|127
|294
|246
|461
|297
|326
|114
|439
|2616
|4956
|Handicap
|1
|3
|11
|9
|15
|13
|17
|7
|5
|4
|16
|12
|14
|6
|10
|2
|8
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
