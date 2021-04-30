Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Asahikawa Takasu Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6467 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6467 yards
RT 72 6095 yards
GT 72 5460 yards
LT 72 4956 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Asahikawa Takasu Golf
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 572 408 331 165 331 300 145 472 361 3085 437 206 349 341 545 384 416 179 525 3382 6467
Regular M: 69.5/120 547 385 312 122 320 286 137 457 339 2905 406 187 327 319 520 365 397 165 504 3190 6095
Ladies W: 66.9/109 408 253 247 107 301 267 127 370 260 2340 312 127 294 246 461 297 326 114 439 2616 4956
Handicap 1 3 11 9 15 13 17 7 5 4 16 12 14 6 10 2 8 18
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

