East Nagoya Country Club - West Course
Asia / Japan / Chubu / Aichi

East Nagoya Country Club - West Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7010 yards
Slope 135
Rating 73.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/AG 72 7010 yards 73.6 135
Back/AG (W) 72 7010 yards 79.0 144
Back/BG 72 6784 yards
Regular/AG 72 6670 yards 71.9 130
Regular/AG (W) 72 6670 yards 77.1 139
Regular/BG 72 6446 yards
Ladies/AG 72 5751 yards 70.1 125
Ladies/AG (W) 72 5751 yards 75.1 134
Ladies/BG 72 5550 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.6/135 W: 79.0/144 510 401 176 390 434 181 549 390 418 3449 412 566 209 442 374 176 415 396 571 3561 7010
White M: 71.9/130 W: 77.1/139 497 375 165 377 410 155 524 371 399 3273 397 551 190 427 361 162 405 385 519 3397 6670
Red M: 70.1/125 W: 75.1/134 485 331 142 324 337 143 460 349 336 2907 333 480 115 350 340 134 302 344 446 2844 5751
Handicap 9 3 15 11 1 13 5 17 7 8 4 16 2 10 14 6 12 18
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

