East Nagoya Country Club - West Course
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7010 yards
Slope 135
Rating 73.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/AG
|72
|7010 yards
|73.6
|135
|Back/AG (W)
|72
|7010 yards
|79.0
|144
|Back/BG
|72
|6784 yards
|Regular/AG
|72
|6670 yards
|71.9
|130
|Regular/AG (W)
|72
|6670 yards
|77.1
|139
|Regular/BG
|72
|6446 yards
|Ladies/AG
|72
|5751 yards
|70.1
|125
|Ladies/AG (W)
|72
|5751 yards
|75.1
|134
|Ladies/BG
|72
|5550 yards
Scorecard for Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.6/135 W: 79.0/144
|510
|401
|176
|390
|434
|181
|549
|390
|418
|3449
|412
|566
|209
|442
|374
|176
|415
|396
|571
|3561
|7010
|White M: 71.9/130 W: 77.1/139
|497
|375
|165
|377
|410
|155
|524
|371
|399
|3273
|397
|551
|190
|427
|361
|162
|405
|385
|519
|3397
|6670
|Red M: 70.1/125 W: 75.1/134
|485
|331
|142
|324
|337
|143
|460
|349
|336
|2907
|333
|480
|115
|350
|340
|134
|302
|344
|446
|2844
|5751
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|11
|1
|13
|5
|17
|7
|8
|4
|16
|2
|10
|14
|6
|12
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
