Teiho Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6937 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6937 yards 73.1 123
Reg 72 6515 yards 72.2 122
Front 72 6074 yards 70.7 121
Front (W) 72 6074 yards 71.7 123
Scorecard
Scorecard for Teiho Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 501 375 183 397 435 397 193 560 405 3446 455 407 193 490 373 400 216 428 529 3491 6937
Regular M: 72.2/122 480 350 158 372 410 381 170 529 379 3229 439 377 169 476 351 376 178 410 510 3286 6515
Front M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 454 332 139 344 380 360 155 501 357 3022 421 350 144 418 329 356 151 391 492 3052 6074
Handicap 9 13 17 5 1 11 15 3 7 2 10 18 14 16 6 12 4 8
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1966

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MASTER, JCB, American Express, Diner's, Discover
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Snacks, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities

