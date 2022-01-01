Teiho Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6937 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6937 yards
|73.1
|123
|Reg
|72
|6515 yards
|72.2
|122
|Front
|72
|6074 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front (W)
|72
|6074 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Teiho Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|501
|375
|183
|397
|435
|397
|193
|560
|405
|3446
|455
|407
|193
|490
|373
|400
|216
|428
|529
|3491
|6937
|Regular M: 72.2/122
|480
|350
|158
|372
|410
|381
|170
|529
|379
|3229
|439
|377
|169
|476
|351
|376
|178
|410
|510
|3286
|6515
|Front M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|454
|332
|139
|344
|380
|360
|155
|501
|357
|3022
|421
|350
|144
|418
|329
|356
|151
|391
|492
|3052
|6074
|Handicap
|9
|13
|17
|5
|1
|11
|15
|3
|7
|2
|10
|18
|14
|16
|6
|12
|4
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MASTER, JCB, American Express, Diner's, Discover
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageSnacks, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities
