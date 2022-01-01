Toyota Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6403 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6403 yards
|Regular
|72
|6117 yards
|Front
|72
|5795 yards
|Women
|72
|5624 yards
Scorecard for Toyota Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|372
|550
|348
|168
|385
|345
|199
|525
|331
|3223
|345
|358
|471
|212
|333
|429
|365
|194
|473
|3180
|6403
|Regular M: 69.8/119
|358
|528
|332
|152
|372
|328
|188
|502
|317
|3077
|327
|338
|456
|192
|320
|415
|347
|184
|461
|3040
|6117
|Front M: 69.2/117
|342
|511
|311
|126
|349
|317
|177
|478
|304
|2915
|307
|306
|441
|171
|304
|400
|333
|172
|446
|2880
|5795
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|342
|465
|311
|126
|325
|317
|177
|461
|304
|2828
|279
|286
|441
|171
|304
|366
|333
|172
|446
|2798
|5626
|Handicap
|15
|3
|9
|13
|1
|7
|11
|5
|17
|10
|16
|4
|2
|14
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
