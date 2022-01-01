Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Aichi

Toyota Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6403 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6403 yards
Regular 72 6117 yards
Front 72 5795 yards
Women 72 5624 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Toyota Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 372 550 348 168 385 345 199 525 331 3223 345 358 471 212 333 429 365 194 473 3180 6403
Regular M: 69.8/119 358 528 332 152 372 328 188 502 317 3077 327 338 456 192 320 415 347 184 461 3040 6117
Front M: 69.2/117 342 511 311 126 349 317 177 478 304 2915 307 306 441 171 304 400 333 172 446 2880 5795
Ladies W: 70.2/119 342 465 311 126 325 317 177 461 304 2828 279 286 441 171 304 366 333 172 446 2798 5626
Handicap 15 3 9 13 1 7 11 5 17 10 16 4 2 14 8 12 18 6
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Nanzan CC
Nanzan Country Club
Toyota, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fujioka CC
Fujioka Country Club
Toyota, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daiju GC Toyota: Practice area
Daiju Golf Club Toyota Course
Toyota, Aichi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Teiho GC: #7
Teiho Golf Club
Toyota, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chukyo GC Ishino: Clubhouse
Chukyo Golf Club Ishino Course
Toyota, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sanage CC
Sanage Country Club
Toyota, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nagoya Green CC - East: #1
Nagoya Green Country Club - South/East Course
Toyota, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nagoya Green CC - Middle: #1
Nagoya Green Country Club - East/Middle Course
Toyota, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
East Nagoya CC
East Nagoya Country Club - East Course
Toyota, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Okazaki Kogen CC: #2
Okazaki Kogen Country Club
Okazaki, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Royal Country Club Shimoyama - South/West Course
Toyota, Aichi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
St. Creek GC - West: #7
St. Creek Golf Club - West Course
Toyota, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me