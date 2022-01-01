Nagoya Hirohata Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6786 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6786 yards
|73.3
|Back/A (W)
|72
|6786 yards
|80.6
|Back/B (W)
|72
|6602 yards
|79.8
|Back/B
|72
|6602 yards
|72.1
|Regular/A
|72
|6513 yards
|71.9
|Regular/A (W)
|72
|6513 yards
|79.1
|Regular/B
|72
|6329 yards
|70.8
|Regular/B (W)
|72
|6329 yards
|78.0
|Front/A
|72
|6217 yards
|70.6
|Front/A (W)
|72
|6217 yards
|77.3
|Front/B
|72
|6034 yards
|69.4
|Front/B (W)
|72
|6034 yards
|76.6
|Ladies/A (W)
|72
|5661 yards
|73.9
|Ladies/A
|72
|5661 yards
|67.8
|Ladies/B (W)
|72
|5477 yards
|72.8
|Ladies/B
|72
|5477 yards
|67.2
|Senior Ladies/A (W)
|72
|5268 yards
|71.5
|Senior Ladies/A
|72
|5268 yards
|65.8
|Senior Ladies/B
|72
|5087 yards
|65.1
|Senior Ladies/B (W)
|72
|5087 yards
|70.1
Scorecard for Nagoya Hirohata Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|388
|175
|495
|176
|390
|355
|571
|346
|412
|3308
|429
|176
|395
|396
|564
|390
|522
|171
|426
|3469
|6777
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|374
|161
|475
|162
|378
|342
|557
|319
|389
|3157
|408
|155
|364
|382
|545
|374
|511
|142
|412
|3293
|6450
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|324
|123
|431
|145
|324
|266
|481
|300
|312
|2706
|383
|115
|326
|342
|473
|333
|483
|123
|371
|2949
|5655
|Handicap
|11
|17
|9
|15
|3
|7
|5
|13
|1
|2
|18
|6
|10
|8
|4
|14
|16
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Course Layout