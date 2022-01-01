Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Aichi

Nagoya Hirohata Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6786 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.3
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 6786 yards 73.3
Back/A (W) 72 6786 yards 80.6
Back/B (W) 72 6602 yards 79.8
Back/B 72 6602 yards 72.1
Regular/A 72 6513 yards 71.9
Regular/A (W) 72 6513 yards 79.1
Regular/B 72 6329 yards 70.8
Regular/B (W) 72 6329 yards 78.0
Front/A 72 6217 yards 70.6
Front/A (W) 72 6217 yards 77.3
Front/B 72 6034 yards 69.4
Front/B (W) 72 6034 yards 76.6
Ladies/A (W) 72 5661 yards 73.9
Ladies/A 72 5661 yards 67.8
Ladies/B (W) 72 5477 yards 72.8
Ladies/B 72 5477 yards 67.2
Senior Ladies/A (W) 72 5268 yards 71.5
Senior Ladies/A 72 5268 yards 65.8
Senior Ladies/B 72 5087 yards 65.1
Senior Ladies/B (W) 72 5087 yards 70.1
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nagoya Hirohata Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 388 175 495 176 390 355 571 346 412 3308 429 176 395 396 564 390 522 171 426 3469 6777
Regular M: 70.7/121 374 161 475 162 378 342 557 319 389 3157 408 155 364 382 545 374 511 142 412 3293 6450
Ladies W: 70.2/119 324 123 431 145 324 266 481 300 312 2706 383 115 326 342 473 333 483 123 371 2949 5655
Handicap 11 17 9 15 3 7 5 13 1 2 18 6 10 8 4 14 16 12
Par 4 3 5 3 4 4 5 4 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

