Wood Friends Forest Park Golf Course - East
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6778 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Previously known as Forest Park Golf Club - East.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6778 yards
|Regular
|72
|6405 yards
|Front
|72
|6125 yards
|Ladies
|72
|4265 yards
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 72.1/131
|368
|166
|382
|519
|199
|437
|414
|393
|480
|3358
|431
|172
|377
|530
|189
|420
|374
|527
|358
|3378
|6736
|Regular M: 70.5/126
|355
|147
|373
|506
|186
|423
|386
|363
|457
|3196
|409
|162
|360
|509
|174
|403
|350
|509
|333
|3209
|6405
|Front M: 69.5/123 W: 70.3/125
|341
|147
|354
|484
|176
|409
|334
|337
|457
|3039
|409
|150
|347
|489
|170
|365
|350
|496
|310
|3086
|6125
|Ladies W: 68.7/122
|318
|135
|328
|426
|130
|250
|285
|306
|346
|2524
|385
|114
|307
|425
|147
|314
|289
|394
|277
|2652
|5176
|Handicap
|9
|17
|11
|1
|15
|3
|7
|13
|5
|6
|18
|10
|2
|16
|8
|12
|4
|14
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1955
Architect Osamu Ueda (1955)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Forest Park Golf School"
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
