Wood Friends Forest Park Golf Course - East

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6778 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A

Previously known as Forest Park Golf Club - East.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6778 yards
Regular 72 6405 yards
Front 72 6125 yards
Ladies 72 4265 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 72.1/131 368 166 382 519 199 437 414 393 480 3358 431 172 377 530 189 420 374 527 358 3378 6736
Regular M: 70.5/126 355 147 373 506 186 423 386 363 457 3196 409 162 360 509 174 403 350 509 333 3209 6405
Front M: 69.5/123 W: 70.3/125 341 147 354 484 176 409 334 337 457 3039 409 150 347 489 170 365 350 496 310 3086 6125
Ladies W: 68.7/122 318 135 328 426 130 250 285 306 346 2524 385 114 307 425 147 314 289 394 277 2652 5176
Handicap 9 17 11 1 15 3 7 13 5 6 18 10 2 16 8 12 4 14
Par 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 36 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1955
Architect Osamu Ueda (1955)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Forest Park Golf School"
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

