Hoh-oh Golf Club - West Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6721 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT/Bent
|72
|6721 yards
|73.1
|123
|BT/Korai
|72
|6525 yards
|RT/Bent
|72
|6261 yards
|70.7
|121
|RT/Bent (W)
|72
|6261 yards
|71.7
|123
|RT/Korai
|72
|6059 yards
|LT/Bent
|72
|5590 yards
|LT/Korai
|72
|5391 yards
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|381
|415
|210
|415
|509
|460
|384
|158
|517
|3449
|501
|416
|515
|175
|320
|138
|409
|380
|418
|3272
|6721
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|361
|365
|181
|389
|496
|382
|361
|144
|496
|3175
|476
|370
|501
|170
|310
|131
|378
|350
|400
|3086
|6261
|Red W: 70.2/119
|313
|301
|146
|349
|454
|348
|312
|128
|449
|2800
|420
|351
|479
|140
|266
|118
|359
|318
|340
|2791
|5591
|Handicap
|7
|9
|17
|1
|11
|3
|5
|15
|13
|2
|8
|10
|18
|4
|16
|6
|14
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted UC / JCB / VISA / DC / Saison / Diners / UFJ NICOS / American Express
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Available SportsFootGolf
