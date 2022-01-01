Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Hoh-oh Golf Club - West Course

About
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6721 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT/Bent 72 6721 yards 73.1 123
BT/Korai 72 6525 yards
RT/Bent 72 6261 yards 70.7 121
RT/Bent (W) 72 6261 yards 71.7 123
RT/Korai 72 6059 yards
LT/Bent 72 5590 yards
LT/Korai 72 5391 yards
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 381 415 210 415 509 460 384 158 517 3449 501 416 515 175 320 138 409 380 418 3272 6721
Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 361 365 181 389 496 382 361 144 496 3175 476 370 501 170 310 131 378 350 400 3086 6261
Red W: 70.2/119 313 301 146 349 454 348 312 128 449 2800 420 351 479 140 266 118 359 318 340 2791 5591
Handicap 7 9 17 1 11 3 5 15 13 2 8 10 18 4 16 6 14 12
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted UC / JCB / VISA / DC / Saison / Diners / UFJ NICOS / American Express

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Available Sports

FootGolf

