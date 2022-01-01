Tsutsujigaoka Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6670 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6670 yards
|Regular
|72
|6204 yards
|Front
|72
|5023 yards
Scorecard for Tsutsujigaoka Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|495
|414
|372
|197
|304
|547
|419
|205
|353
|3306
|318
|553
|146
|382
|498
|394
|220
|410
|385
|3306
|6612
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|485
|389
|341
|165
|278
|526
|362
|186
|344
|3076
|291
|501
|127
|339
|473
|343
|195
|398
|364
|3031
|6107
|Front M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|485
|318
|275
|129
|261
|448
|317
|143
|335
|2711
|262
|407
|106
|248
|371
|240
|146
|287
|332
|2399
|5110
|Handicap
|13
|1
|7
|15
|9
|11
|5
|3
|17
|16
|8
|18
|12
|14
|2
|4
|6
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, NICOS, Saison, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
LodgingLodging Available
Available FacilitiesLounge
