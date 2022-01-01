Tsutsujigaoka Country Club in Ashikaga, Tochigi, Japan | GolfPass
Tsutsujigaoka Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6670 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6670 yards
Regular 72 6204 yards
Front 72 5023 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tsutsujigaoka Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 495 414 372 197 304 547 419 205 353 3306 318 553 146 382 498 394 220 410 385 3306 6612
Regular M: 70.7/121 485 389 341 165 278 526 362 186 344 3076 291 501 127 339 473 343 195 398 364 3031 6107
Front M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 485 318 275 129 261 448 317 143 335 2711 262 407 106 248 371 240 146 287 332 2399 5110
Handicap 13 1 7 15 9 11 5 3 17 16 8 18 12 14 2 4 6 10
Par 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, NICOS, Saison, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Lodging

Lodging Available

Available Facilities

Lounge

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

