Hoh-oh Golf Club - East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6614 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT/Bent
|72
|6614 yards
|73.1
|123
|BT/Korai
|72
|6412 yards
|RT/Bent
|72
|6269 yards
|70.7
|121
|RT/Bent (W)
|72
|6269 yards
|71.7
|123
|RT/Korai
|72
|6064 yards
|LT/Bent
|72
|5432 yards
|LT/Korai
|72
|5227 yards
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|577
|365
|166
|175
|320
|415
|348
|341
|491
|3198
|517
|367
|406
|150
|427
|184
|462
|589
|314
|3416
|6614
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|561
|343
|145
|165
|305
|401
|319
|308
|476
|3023
|497
|349
|388
|136
|409
|164
|429
|574
|300
|3246
|6269
|Red W: 67.1/113
|497
|321
|134
|136
|248
|366
|290
|286
|417
|2695
|432
|239
|278
|126
|343
|121
|396
|511
|290
|2736
|5431
|Handicap
|1
|9
|17
|15
|13
|5
|3
|7
|11
|10
|2
|8
|18
|6
|16
|4
|12
|14
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted UC / JCB / VISA / DC / Saison / Diners / UFJ NICOS / American Express
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Available SportsFootGolf
Reviews
Course Layout