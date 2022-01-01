Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Hoh-oh Golf Club - East Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6614 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT/Bent 72 6614 yards 73.1 123
BT/Korai 72 6412 yards
RT/Bent 72 6269 yards 70.7 121
RT/Bent (W) 72 6269 yards 71.7 123
RT/Korai 72 6064 yards
LT/Bent 72 5432 yards
LT/Korai 72 5227 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 577 365 166 175 320 415 348 341 491 3198 517 367 406 150 427 184 462 589 314 3416 6614
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 561 343 145 165 305 401 319 308 476 3023 497 349 388 136 409 164 429 574 300 3246 6269
Red W: 67.1/113 497 321 134 136 248 366 290 286 417 2695 432 239 278 126 343 121 396 511 290 2736 5431
Handicap 1 9 17 15 13 5 3 7 11 10 2 8 18 6 16 4 12 14
Par 5 4 3 3 4 4 4 4 5 36 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted UC / JCB / VISA / DC / Saison / Diners / UFJ NICOS / American Express

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Available Sports

FootGolf

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

