Shiroyama Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6322 yards
Slope 123
Rating 70.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT/BG
|72
|6322 yards
|70.2
|123
|BT/BG (W)
|72
|6322 yards
|75.4
|128
|BT/AG (W)
|72
|6222 yards
|74.9
|BT/AG
|72
|6222 yards
|69.9
|RT/BG (W)
|72
|5951 yards
|73.6
|124
|RT/BG
|72
|5951 yards
|68.9
|119
|RT/AG
|72
|5895 yards
|68.6
|RT/AG (W)
|72
|5895 yards
|73.2
|FT/BG
|72
|5031 yards
|67.4
|115
|FT/BG (W)
|72
|5031 yards
|71.6
|118
|FT/AG
|72
|5015 yards
|67.3
|FT/AG (W)
|72
|5015 yards
|71.5
Scorecard for Shiroyama Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.2/123 W: 75.4/128
|434
|452
|395
|220
|454
|314
|492
|148
|357
|3266
|397
|213
|352
|510
|309
|294
|129
|291
|561
|3056
|6322
|White M: 68.9/119 W: 73.6/124
|417
|434
|376
|157
|439
|290
|469
|133
|335
|3050
|376
|194
|339
|491
|291
|278
|117
|278
|537
|2901
|5951
|Red M: 67.4/115 W: 71.6/118
|305
|327
|338
|120
|399
|250
|423
|104
|290
|2556
|325
|138
|276
|414
|256
|243
|108
|248
|467
|2475
|5031
|Handicap
|7
|3
|1
|5
|11
|15
|13
|17
|9
|6
|8
|10
|2
|18
|12
|16
|14
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Diners, Amex
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
