Shiroyama Country Club
Tochigi, Japan

Shiroyama Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6322 yards
Slope 123
Rating 70.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT/BG 72 6322 yards 70.2 123
BT/BG (W) 72 6322 yards 75.4 128
BT/AG (W) 72 6222 yards 74.9
BT/AG 72 6222 yards 69.9
RT/BG (W) 72 5951 yards 73.6 124
RT/BG 72 5951 yards 68.9 119
RT/AG 72 5895 yards 68.6
RT/AG (W) 72 5895 yards 73.2
FT/BG 72 5031 yards 67.4 115
FT/BG (W) 72 5031 yards 71.6 118
FT/AG 72 5015 yards 67.3
FT/AG (W) 72 5015 yards 71.5
Scorecard for Shiroyama Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.2/123 W: 75.4/128 434 452 395 220 454 314 492 148 357 3266 397 213 352 510 309 294 129 291 561 3056 6322
White M: 68.9/119 W: 73.6/124 417 434 376 157 439 290 469 133 335 3050 376 194 339 491 291 278 117 278 537 2901 5951
Red M: 67.4/115 W: 71.6/118 305 327 338 120 399 250 423 104 290 2556 325 138 276 414 256 243 108 248 467 2475 5031
Handicap 7 3 1 5 11 15 13 17 9 6 8 10 2 18 12 16 14 4
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Diners, Amex

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

