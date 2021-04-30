Ashikaga Watarase Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 5200 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Left (18-hole)
|72
|5200 yards
|Back/Right (18-hole)
|72
|5081 yards
Scorecard for Tsutsuji - Tsuge
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|483
|253
|122
|479
|246
|105
|298
|256
|353
|2595
|475
|251
|133
|492
|243
|118
|271
|270
|352
|2605
|5200
|Handicap
|9
|17
|3
|11
|7
|5
|15
|13
|1
|8
|18
|6
|10
|16
|12
|14
|4
|2
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout