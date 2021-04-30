Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Ashikaga Watarase Golf Club

Rating Snapshot

0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 5200 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Left (18-hole) 72 5200 yards
Back/Right (18-hole) 72 5081 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tsutsuji - Tsuge
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 483 253 122 479 246 105 298 256 353 2595 475 251 133 492 243 118 271 270 352 2605 5200
Handicap 9 17 3 11 7 5 15 13 1 8 18 6 10 16 12 14 4 2
Par 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 4 36 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

