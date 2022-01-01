Green Cup Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 30
Length 1553 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|30
|1553 yards
Scorecard for Green Cup Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 30.2/101 W: 31.5/103
|253
|80
|100
|130
|180
|140
|200
|310
|160
|1553
|1553
|Handicap
|4
|9
|7
|8
|5
|6
|3
|1
|2
|Par
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|30
|30
Course Details
Year Built 2000
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs No
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
