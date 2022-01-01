Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Green Cup Golf Club

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 30
Length 1553 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 30 1553 yards
Scorecard for Green Cup Golf Club
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 30.2/101 W: 31.5/103 253 80 100 130 180 140 200 310 160 1553 1553
Handicap 4 9 7 8 5 6 3 1 2
Par 4 3 3 3 3 3 4 4 3 30 30

Course Details

Year Built 2000

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs No

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

